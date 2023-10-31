Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 72

Group 70 Results 83.33% Mad Rat Dead DLC MAD LAST WORD 66.67% SpiderHeck Temple Toss 66.67% Rhythm Doctor tape stop night 58.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 High Maktha Wildwoods (Day) 58.33% Jitsu Squad Neon Boulevard 58.33% Atelier Ryza 2 Monster in the Water 58.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Erythia Seaa (Night) 50.00% Rhythm Doctor Lo-fi Hip-Hop Beats To Treat Patients To 50.00% Melatonin Money 50.00% Grounded Part Man, Part Ant 50.00% JellyCar Worlds Time waits 50.00% Genshin Impact Order of Silence 41.67% Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Fake Coco 41.67% Weird West Coyotee’s Callin’ 41.67% Fall Guys Winter Fallympics 41.67% Sifu Twin Villains 41.67% Touken Ranbu Warriors Honmaru Daybreak 33.33% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Sweet Mountain Act 1 (Remix) 33.33% The Artful Escape Monster Flight 25.00% Kamihime Project 義を見てせざるは！ 25.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Ego Rock | Wonderlands×Showtime 25.00% Bombuzal (NSO) Title Screen 25.00% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Kurulung 16.67% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust The Anodyne Remember The Fallen 41.67% Eastward Rust 41.67% Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Billys theme 41.67% Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Contrattacco ~ Emotional Overload 41.67% Ex-Zodiac Remnants of Celestial (stage 3) 41.67% Narita Boy Narita Boy theme 41.67% La Mulana 2: The Tower of Oanness Curse of the Fish King 41.67% Bombergirl Karauri rock 41.67% Genshin Impact Whirling of Leaves and Petals 41.67% Banana Kong 2 jungle 41.67% Cotton Reboot Stage 6 41.67% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Lobby 41.67% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Magnificent Flag-Bearer 41.67% Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Fake Coco 41.67% Weird West Coyotee’s Callin’ 41.67% Fall Guys Winter Fallympics 41.67% Sifu Twin Villains 41.67% Touken Ranbu Warriors Honmaru Daybreak 33.33% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Sweet Mountain Act 1 (Remix) 33.33% The Artful Escape Monster Flight 25.00% Kamihime Project 義を見てせざるは！ 25.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Ego Rock | Wonderlands×Showtime 25.00% Bombuzal (NSO) Title Screen 25.00% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Kurulung 16.67% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust The Anodyne Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 72 will be active until Wednesday, November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 73 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 72 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 72 is open until Wednesday, November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

