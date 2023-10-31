Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 72

Group 70 Results
|83.33%
|Mad Rat Dead DLC
|MAD LAST WORD
|66.67%
|SpiderHeck
|Temple Toss
|66.67%
|Rhythm Doctor
|tape stop night
|58.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|High Maktha Wildwoods (Day)
|58.33%
|Jitsu Squad
|Neon Boulevard
|58.33%
|Atelier Ryza 2
|Monster in the Water
|58.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Erythia Seaa (Night)
|50.00%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Lo-fi Hip-Hop Beats To Treat Patients To
|50.00%
|Melatonin
|Money
|50.00%
|Grounded
|Part Man, Part Ant
|50.00%
|JellyCar Worlds
|Time waits
|50.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Order of Silence
|41.67%
|Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
|Fake Coco
|41.67%
|Weird West
|Coyotee’s Callin’
|41.67%
|Fall Guys
|Winter Fallympics
|41.67%
|Sifu
|Twin Villains
|41.67%
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|Honmaru Daybreak
|33.33%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Sweet Mountain Act 1 (Remix)
|33.33%
|The Artful Escape
|Monster Flight
|25.00%
|Kamihime Project
|義を見てせざるは！
|25.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Ego Rock | Wonderlands×Showtime
|25.00%
|Bombuzal (NSO)
|Title Screen
|25.00%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Kurulung
|16.67%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|The Anodyne
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 72 will be active until Wednesday, November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 73 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 72 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 72 is open until Wednesday, November 1st at 10:00PM Pacific