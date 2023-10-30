Marvin Gaye Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “The Star-Spangled Banner (Live At NBA All-Star Game, 1983)” (18) vs “Distant Lover” (11)

Match 2: “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” (28) vs. “I Want You” (8)

Match 3: “Wholy Holy” (15) vs. “I’ll Be Doggone” (8)

Match 4: “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” (23) vs. “Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home)” (7)

Match 5: “Flyin’ High (In the Friendly Sky)” (16) vs. “God Is Love” (8)

Match 6: “What’s Going On” (31) vs. “After the Dance (vocal)” (2)

Match 7: “Trouble Man” (22) vs. “Stubborn Kind of Fellow” (6)

Match 8: “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” (24) vs. “Ain’t That Peculiar” (8)

Match 9: “You’re All I Need to Get By” (21) vs. “Your Precious Love” (6)

Match 10: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (24) vs. “Got to Give It Up (Pt. 1)” (12)

Match 11: “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” (24) vs. “Can I Get a Witness” (12)

Match 12: “Let’s Get It On” (28) vs. “Where Are We Going?” (5)

Match 13: “When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You” (16) vs. “The World Is Rated X” (7)

Match 14: “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (32) vs. “Yesterday” (2)

Match 15: “It Takes Two” (19) vs. “What’s Happening Brother” (10)

Match 16: “Sexual Healing” (26) vs. “Hitch Hike” (8)[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “Wholy Holy” (15) against “I’ll Be Doggone” (8)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Got to Give It Up (Pt. 1)” (12) and “Can I Get a Witness” (12) againt “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (24) and “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” (24) respectively.

Biggest beatdowns – “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (32) beat “Yesterday” (2)(!) by a whopping 30 votes.

Voting ends 1 November, 10 PM EDT

