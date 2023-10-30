Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 30

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Jay Foster, an engineer from Rancho Palos Verdes, California;

Sarah Reza, a museum program manager from Hyattsville, Maryland; and

T.J. Tallie, an associate professor of African history from San Diego, California.

Jeopardy!

LET’S FACE IT // IT’S IN YOUR MIND // NON-NAUGHTY WORDS // THE JOKERS // TRIANGLES // 5 RHYMES

DD1 – $1,000 – THE JOKERS (they played The Joker) – A 2013 Oscar-winning actor; his surname is also the name of Apollo’s mother (T.J. dropped $2,200.)

Scores at first break: T.J. $800, Sarah $3,000, Jay $800.

Scores going into DJ: T.J. $3,200, Sarah $1,400, Jay $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

BRING OUT YOUR FRED // SHAKESPEARE REWRITES THE BEATLES // CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND // FOUND IN ROY G. BIV // ORGANIC CHEMISTRY // ACCENTÉ

DD2 – $1,600 – FOUND IN ROY G. BIV – The Sennar Dam in Sudan impounds the flow of this (Sarah dropped $2,200.)

DD3 – $1,200 – CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND – Waged from 149 to 146 B.C., the Third Punic War resulted in the final destruction of this city & its people’s enslavement (T.J. added $4,600.)

Scores going into FJ: T.J. $20,600, Sarah $6,000, Jay $4,800.

Final Jeopardy!

DRIVING THE USA – It’s the state with the most miles of Interstate highway, more than 3,200; one Interstate accounts for 1/4 of that mileage

Only Sarah was correct on FJ. T.J. wagered $600 to advance with $20,000.

Final scores: T.J. $20,000, Sarah $6,000, Jay $800.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Jared Leto? DD2 – What is the Blue Nile? DD3 – What is Carthage? FJ – What is Texas?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...