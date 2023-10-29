Spanakopita! Sunday Food Thread 10/29

In a clapback to the Monday day thread today’s food thread is brought to you by spanakopita! or as we call it in our house, Sue’s Spinach Pie! Ours differs from the familiar triangles in that it’s layered in a 9 x 13 baking dish and will serve a lot of people at one sitting or feed two people for a week. If you try the recipe let us know in a later food thread, or even today if you’re really ambitious.

Sue was a dear friend of ours who succumbed to cancer. She left us with many wonderful things to remember her by and this is one recipe we make often, thanks Sue!

