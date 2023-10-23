In October 1968, a few days before Apollo 7 splashed back to Earth, the residents of the fictional island of Spanakos

decided to raid Team Venture’s Yacht, as they were in the Aegean Sea for Jackie & Ari Onassis’s Wedding and ended up fighting L. Ron Hubbard.

SPANAKOPITA!

What they didn’t know was that Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture was hiding in the yacht.

SPANAKOPITA!

When they found out, they made up a Festival, Spanakopita, led my a man named Giorgos.

SPANAKOPITA!

Rustly liked it so much, they kept up the Festival. For one thing it brought some Income to the island.

SPANAKOPITA!

The Spanakopita festival lasts 3 days around October 19-23.

SPANAKOPITA!

SPANAKOPITA!

SPANAKOPITA!

