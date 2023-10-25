Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Oct. 25

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Phillip Howard, a Naval officer from Santa Clarita, California;

Emily Sands, a project manager from Chanhassen, Minnesota; and

Carlos Chaidez, a civil engineer from Burbank, California.

Jeopardy!

PRODUCE // DISNEY PARK SONGS // WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE // BOOK ‘EM DAN-O // ON THE “ROAD” AGAIN // BETTER ASK FOR DIRECTIONS

DD1 – $2,000 – WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE – Beneath the Vasco da Gama Bridge in Lisbon: This River (Carlos added $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Carlos $600, Emily $2,600, Phillip $4,200.

Scores going into DJ: Carlos $4,200, Emily $4,200, Phillip $6,400.

Double Jeopardy!

PRODUCE // ALSO ON THE MONOPOLY BOARD // FILL IN THE BLANK CANVAS // SHE BLINDED ME WITH SCIENCE // WASN’T THAT AN ’80s THING? // SEE “NN”

DD2 – $1,600 – SHE BLINDED ME WITH SCIENCE – Dorothy Hodgkin’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry was for her work on this vitamin, whose deficiency causes pernicious anemia (Emily added $5,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – FILL IN THE BLANK CANVAS – A group portrait by Rembrandt: “The _ _ (The Company of Captain Frans Banning Cocq)” (Emily added $4,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Carlos $13,400, Emily $25,200, Phillip $9,200.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC LETTERS – A letter from him begins, “On the thirty-third day after I had left Cadiz, I reached the Indian Ocean”

Amazingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Emily dropped $1,601 to advance with $23,599.

Final scores: Carlos $0, Emily $23,599, Phillip $8,400.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is The Tagus? DD2 – What is B-12? DD3 – What is “The Night Watch”? FJ – Who was Christopher Columbus?

