Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 68

Group 66 Results 75.00% Paradise Killer About That 66.67% Actraiser Renaissance Filmore 66.67% Sonic Frontiers Titan: SUPREME [I'm Here Re-Edit] 66.67% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Do the Impossible 58.33% ESCHATOS SURVIVE (arranged) 58.33% Touken Ranbu Warriors Ookurikara's Theme 58.33% Knockout City Fire Fingers 50.00% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Out of the Box (Axl theme) 50.00% Genshin Impact Village Surrounded by Green 50.00% A3! Flowers for a Distant Universe 50.00% Buddy mission BOND Ishi ku re 41.67% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Oliver Good #05 41.67% Chained Echoes Flower Fields of Perpetua 41.67% Starmancer CMBR 41.67% Popslinger Don't Stop Popping 41.67% Kamihime Project Ice Crystal Brute Force 33.33% NEO: The World Ends with You Hybrid -NEO MIX- 33.33% Potionomics Mint's Quest for Adventure 25.00% Dandy Ace Central Hall 25.00% Coromon Battle With a Researcher, In the Name of Science! 25.00% Will You Snail? Underwater 16.67% Creepy Tale 2 Introduction 16.67% Kirby's Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Hyper Zone 2 8.33% Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (NSO) Magic Hag's Potion Shop Remember The Fallen 40.00% Life is Strange: True Colors When Was That 40.00% Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Dungeon 1 (Great Forest) 40.00% Ship of Fools The Tyrant of the Deep 40.00% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Crisis at coney island! 40.00% Card Shark Cour des Miracles 40.00% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Cogita's Retreat 40.00% F-Zero X (NSO) Decide in the Eyes 40.00% Sable Redsee (Day) 40.00% Automaton Lung AL_008 40.00% Cyber Shadow Geothermal Towers, Part 1 40.00% Melty Blood: Type Lumina Stage House 40.00% The Wild at Heart Tunnel of Trees 40.00% Tunic The Captain 40.00% LaTale Online Rainbow Cave ~ Dreaming Stone 40.00% Grounded Noble Spirit 40.00% Minecraft: The Wild Update Firebugs Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 68 will be active until Thursday, October 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 68 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 68 is open until Thursday, October 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

