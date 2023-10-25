Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 68

Group 66 Results
|75.00%
|Paradise Killer
|About That
|66.67%
|Actraiser Renaissance
|Filmore
|66.67%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Titan: SUPREME [I’m Here Re-Edit]
|66.67%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Do the Impossible
|58.33%
|ESCHATOS
|SURVIVE (arranged)
|58.33%
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|Ookurikara’s Theme
|58.33%
|Knockout City
|Fire Fingers
|50.00%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Out of the Box (Axl theme)
|50.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Village Surrounded by Green
|50.00%
|A3!
|Flowers for a Distant Universe
|50.00%
|Buddy mission BOND
|Ishi ku re
|41.67%
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|Oliver Good #05
|41.67%
|Chained Echoes
|Flower Fields of Perpetua
|41.67%
|Starmancer
|CMBR
|41.67%
|Popslinger
|Don’t Stop Popping
|41.67%
|Kamihime Project
|Ice Crystal Brute Force
|33.33%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Hybrid -NEO MIX-
|33.33%
|Potionomics
|Mint’s Quest for Adventure
|25.00%
|Dandy Ace
|Central Hall
|25.00%
|Coromon
|Battle With a Researcher, In the Name of Science!
|25.00%
|Will You Snail?
|Underwater
|16.67%
|Creepy Tale 2
|Introduction
|16.67%
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO)
|Hyper Zone 2
|8.33%
|Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO)
|Magic Hag’s Potion Shop
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 68 will be active until Thursday, October 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 68 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
71-80
Group 71
Group 72
Group 73
Group 74
Group 75
Group 76
Group 77
Group 78
Group 79
Group 80
81-90
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 68 is open until Thursday, October 26th at 10:00PM Pacific