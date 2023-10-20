The Weekly Shuffle Thread Forms A CONNECTION!

Elastica – Connection

Hello everyone and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread! The shuffle can help you reconnect with songs you love, and help you create connections with new ones! So in honor of that, we’re making our special word of the day CONNECTION!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Connection” in the title of them! But if the connection between you and your shuffle has been broken, don’t fret just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...