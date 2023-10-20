Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 65

Group 63 Results
|81.82%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|A Dish Best Served Cold
|63.64%
|Street Cleaner
|Full Throttle
|45.45%
|Unpacking
|Unpacking a Life
|45.45%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Welcome to the Rainbow Ark
|45.45%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Battle – Droll
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Victory of Ravers
|45.45%
|I Expect You To Die 2
|opening credits theme
|45.45%
|Beast Breaker
|Hearth and Home (Hearth)
|36.36%
|LaTale Online
|Unknown Forest ~ Sweet Fantasia
|36.36%
|Tohu
|Time Pt. 1: Present
|36.36%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Cosmo pop funclub
|36.36%
|Banana Kong 2
|Snow
|36.36%
|Wildcat Gun Machine
|Hellevator
|36.36%
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|Oliver Good #04
|36.36%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Hold On To
|27.27%
|Bayonetta 3
|Theme of Bayonetta 3 -Al Fine
|27.27%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Tokyo – Dawn
|27.27%
|SnowRunner
|Michigan Ambience (Night)
|27.27%
|The Knight Witch
|Underlake
|27.27%
|Say No! More
|No thy enemy
|27.27%
|Kamihime Project
|Dream Map
|18.18%
|Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers
|Lunar Rainbow (Stage 6 Theme)
|9.09%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Creep
|0.00%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Graveyard Ops (B)
Remember The Fallen
|40.00%
|Shadow Warrior 3
|Wu Wei
|40.00%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|Flower on the Trails (Main Theme/Final Boss Theme)
|40.00%
|Kamihime Project
|君よ此処に在れ
|38.89%
|Slime Rancher 2
|Creeping Rainbows
|38.89%
|Patrick’s Parabox
|Appendix
|38.89%
|Edge of Eternity
|Theme of Selene
|38.89%
|Potionomics
|Romance in Rafta
|38.89%
|Unpacking
|Unpacking Theme
|36.36%
|LaTale Online
|Unknown Forest ~ Sweet Fantasia
|36.36%
|Tohu
|Time Pt. 1: Present
|36.36%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Cosmo pop funclub
|36.36%
|Banana Kong 2
|Snow
|36.36%
|Wildcat Gun Machine
|Hellevator
|36.36%
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|Oliver Good #04
|36.36%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Hold On To
|27.27%
|Bayonetta 3
|Theme of Bayonetta 3 -Al Fine
|27.27%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Tokyo – Dawn
|27.27%
|SnowRunner
|Michigan Ambience (Night)
|27.27%
|The Knight Witch
|Underlake
|27.27%
|Say No! More
|No thy enemy
|27.27%
|Kamihime Project
|Dream Map
|18.18%
|Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers
|Lunar Rainbow (Stage 6 Theme)
|9.09%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Creep
|0.00%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Graveyard Ops (B)
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 65 will be active until Monday, October 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 66 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 65 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
71-80
Group 71
Group 72
Group 73
Group 74
Group 75
Group 76
Group 77
Group 78
Group 79
Group 80
81-90
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 65 is open until Monday, October 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific