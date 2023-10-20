Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 65

Group 63 Results 81.82% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge A Dish Best Served Cold 63.64% Street Cleaner Full Throttle 45.45% Unpacking Unpacking a Life 45.45% Lila’s Sky Ark Welcome to the Rainbow Ark 45.45% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Droll 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Victory of Ravers 45.45% I Expect You To Die 2 opening credits theme 45.45% Beast Breaker Hearth and Home (Hearth) 36.36% LaTale Online Unknown Forest ~ Sweet Fantasia 36.36% Tohu Time Pt. 1: Present 36.36% Chunithm NEW!! Cosmo pop funclub 36.36% Banana Kong 2 Snow 36.36% Wildcat Gun Machine Hellevator 36.36% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Oliver Good #04 36.36% Life is Strange: True Colors Hold On To 27.27% Bayonetta 3 Theme of Bayonetta 3 -Al Fine 27.27% Shin Megami Tensei V Tokyo – Dawn 27.27% SnowRunner Michigan Ambience (Night) 27.27% The Knight Witch Underlake 27.27% Say No! More No thy enemy 27.27% Kamihime Project Dream Map 18.18% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers Lunar Rainbow (Stage 6 Theme) 9.09% Life is Strange: True Colors Creep 0.00% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops (B) Remember The Fallen 40.00% Shadow Warrior 3 Wu Wei 40.00% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Flower on the Trails (Main Theme/Final Boss Theme) 40.00% Kamihime Project 君よ此処に在れ 38.89% Slime Rancher 2 Creeping Rainbows 38.89% Patrick’s Parabox Appendix 38.89% Edge of Eternity Theme of Selene 38.89% Potionomics Romance in Rafta 38.89% Unpacking Unpacking Theme 36.36% LaTale Online Unknown Forest ~ Sweet Fantasia 36.36% Tohu Time Pt. 1: Present 36.36% Chunithm NEW!! Cosmo pop funclub 36.36% Banana Kong 2 Snow 36.36% Wildcat Gun Machine Hellevator 36.36% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Oliver Good #04 36.36% Life is Strange: True Colors Hold On To 27.27% Bayonetta 3 Theme of Bayonetta 3 -Al Fine 27.27% Shin Megami Tensei V Tokyo – Dawn 27.27% SnowRunner Michigan Ambience (Night) 27.27% The Knight Witch Underlake 27.27% Say No! More No thy enemy 27.27% Kamihime Project Dream Map 18.18% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers Lunar Rainbow (Stage 6 Theme) 9.09% Life is Strange: True Colors Creep 0.00% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops (B) Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 65 will be active until Monday, October 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 66 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 65 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 65 is open until Monday, October 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

