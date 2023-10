Roland Hanna was an American jazz pianist and frequent collaborator of Benny Goodman and Charles Mingus. In the 60s and 70s, he was a regular member of The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, performing on one of my favorite records of all time “Consummation.”

Listen to his soft, gentle solo to start “A Child Is Born.”

And here is a more virtuosic solo number.

Good night everyone!

