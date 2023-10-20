AVoCADo GamesCast #95: Cram Your Face Full of Chunks

Hey folks! This episode is all about Starfield. The Kappa and I discuss the highs, the lows, and of course, the chunks. Because we recorded this episode back in September, we also chat about then-recent presentations from Nintendo and Sony, as well as the Unity runtime fee debacle.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

9:05 – Nintendo Direct and Sony State of Play

18:20 – Unity’s Fee Restructuring

47:05 – Starfield: Intro and General Discussion

1:00:45 – Starfield: Characters

1:10:55 – Starfield: Combat, Part 1

1:18:30 – Starfield: Some Criticisms, Part 1

1:34:35 – Starfield: Exploration and Setting

1:41:25 – Starfield: Some Criticisms, Part 2

1:47:05 – Starfield: Mixing Genres and Aesthetics

1:57:30 – Starfield: The Main Quest

2:04:40 – Starfield: The Discourse

2:17:45 – Starfield: Exploration and Setting

2:25:20 – Starfield: Tone, Writing, and Quality

2:34:55 – Starfield: Combat, Part 2

2:39:55 – Starfield: Food

2:45:35 – Starfield: Ships

2:50:15 – Starfield: Quest Flexibility

2:53:10 – Starfield: Inclusion and Its Controversies

2:58:30 – Starfield: Amount and Depth of Content

3:00:45 – The Rest of the Year

3:03:25 – Starfield: Final Thoughts

3:05:05 – Conclusion

Major story spoilers for Starfield (main quest up till end of “Into the Unknown” and early missions of each faction quest) from 1:47:05 to 2:34:55 and 2:50:15 to 2:53:10.

