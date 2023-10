Hello Boils, and Ghouls and Freaks Beyond The Boonary! it’s the Friday Politics Thread!

Today’s Trans Band is Feminazgûl a Feminist and Anti Fascist Black Metal band from North Carolina

A recent discovery of mine thanks to Reddit, I’ve been listening to them all week. What do you metalheads in the comments think? Let me know please! Also remember to follow all the rules and be kind and courteous to each other. If nobody else has us, we must remember that we have us

