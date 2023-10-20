Friday New Music 10/20

Helloitsfriday! What people call new music is just seeing new albums by a band you like! !! Finally! A new awakebutstillinbed album. Been waiting a long, long time for this.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— Arin Ray – Phases II EP

— Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – Mosaic (Vinyl Reissue)

— Atlas – Built to Last

— awakebutstillinbed – chaos takes the wheel and i am a passenger

— Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land?

— Beharie – Are You There, Boy?

— Bella Boo – DreamySpaceyBlue

— Bernie Worrell, Cindy Blackman Santana, and John King – Spherical

— Bex Burch – There is only love and fear

— Billy Raffoul – For All These Years

— Black to Comm – At Zeenath Parallel Heavens

— blink-182 – ONE MORE TIME…

— Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Soul

— Bombay Bicycle Club – My Big Day

— Boys Like Girls – Sunday at Foxwoods

— Brendan Perry (of Dead Can Dance) – Eye of the Hunter (Reissue)

— Brooke Ligertwood – Eight

— Cher – Christmas

— Chris Shiftlett (of Foo Fighters) – Lost at Sea

— Christina Perri – songs for pixie

— CHVRCHES – The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Cirith Ungol – Dark Parade

— City Girls – RAW

— CoH – Radiant Faults

— Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams (Vinyl Reissue)

— Course – Tight Feathers

— Crime & the City Solution – the killer

— Crisis – 8 Convulsions (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dave Harrington (of Darkside) – The Pictures

— David Bowie – Pin Ups (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dead Times (feat. Lee Buford of The Body) – Dead Times

— DEVO – 50 Years of De-Evolution (1973-2023)

— Dhani Harrison – Innerstanding

— Dirt Buyer – Dirt Buyer II

— Dog Eat Dog – Free Radicals

— Duff McKagan – Lighthouse

— Dusk – Glass Pastures

— Dylan LeBlanc – Coyote

— Elegy of Madness – XI

— Eli Paperboy Reed – Hits and Misses: The Singles

— Elmiene – Marking My Time EP

— Emma Anderson (of Lush) – Pearlies

— Emily Wolfe – The Blowback

— Evian Christ – Revanchrist

— Florentino – Kilometro Quinze EP

— Forest Swords – Bolted

— Future – DS2 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Future – Pluto (Vinyl Reissue)

— Future – Super Slimey (Vinyl Reissue)

— Glen Hansard – All That Was East is West of Me Now

— Gold Lake – Weightless

— Goo Goo Dolls – Live At the Academy

— Hannah Marks – Outsider, Outlier

— Hauschka – Philanthropy

— Hippie Death Cult – Helichrysum

— Ice Nine Kills – Welcome To Horrorwood Under Fire

— Il Sogno del Marinaio (feat. mike watt) – A Tribute to Miles Cooper Seaton

— Israel Nash – Ozarker

— Izzy Heltai – mostly myself again EP

— Jake Scott – Lavender

— James Newton Howard – Night After Night: Music from the Movies of M. Night Shyamalan

— Jane Remover – Census Designated

— Katie von Schleicher – A Little Touch of Schleicher in the Night

— Katy Perry – Katy Perry CATalog Collector’s Edition Boxset

— Knuckle Puck – Losing What We Love

— LALU – The Fish Who Wanted to Be King

— Lee Gamble – Models

— Liz Phair – Exile In Guyville (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) – Selvutsletter

— Luke Grimes – Pain Pills or Pews EP

— Lync – These Are Not Fall Colors (Deluxe Edition)

— Maria BC – Spike Field

— Markus Floats – Fourth Album

— Mason Ramsey – Fall Into Places EP

— Marthe – Further In Evil

— Me Rex – Giant Elk

— Mermaid – Iridescence

— Mike Adams At His Honest Weight – Guess For Thrills

— Moon Walker – Apocalypticism

— Myrkur – Spine

— Nancy Sinatra – Keep Walkin’: Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978

— Nick Lowe – Quality Street: A Seasonal Selection for All the Family (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Night Ranger – 40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra

— NSG – Area Boyz

— Oxymorrons – Melanin Punk

— Parcels – Live Vol. 2

— Pet Shop Boys – Relentless (Reissue)

— Pip Blom – Bobbie

— Poolside – Blame It All On Love

— Re Tu – The Author EP

— RealestK – Real World

— Rêve – Saturn Moon

— Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter (fka Lingua Ignota) – SAVED!

— Richard Hawley – Now Then: The Very Best of Richard Hawley

— Rival Sons – Lightbringer

— The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

— The Rolling Stones – Through the Past Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) (UK Version) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sally Gates, Trevor Dunn, and Greg Fox – Deliriant Modifier

— Salt-N-Peppa – Very Necessary (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Sampha – LAHAI

— Santa Chiara – IMPORTED

— Sarah Klang – Mercedes

— Selcouth Quartet (Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Jonathan Goldberger, Jon Shaw) – Selcouth Quartet

— The Shins – Chutes Too Narrow (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Skinny Lister – Shanty Punk

— Sleaford Mods – MORE UK GRIM EP

— Slothrust – I Promise EP

— Sofiane Pamart – Noche

— Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (Deluxe Edition)

— Sondre Lerche – Understudy

— Sparkle Division (feat. William Basinski) – Foxy

— Steph Green – Lore

— Sun June – Bad Dream Jaguar

— The Streets – The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light

— Summer Walker – Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) EP

— Teenage Halloween – Till You Return

— Temperance – Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2

— The Three O’Clock – Sixteen Tambourines (40th Anniversary Edition)

— The Time Experience Project (feat. Dave Stewart) – Who To Love

— Titanic (Mabe Fratti x i la catolica) – Vidrio

— Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Mojo (Vinyl Reissue)

— Valee x MVW – VALEEDATION

— Various Artists – Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— WHOKILLEDXIX – In Chains EP

— Wild Arrows – Rejection Bloom EP

— Willie Nelson – Spirit (Vinyl Reissue)

— Within Temptation – Bleed Out

— Youth Brigade – Sound & Fury (Reissue)

