Friday New Music 10/20

Helloitsfriday! What people call new music is just seeing new albums by a band you like! !! Finally! A new awakebutstillinbed album. Been waiting a long, long time for this.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— Arin Ray – Phases II EP
— Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – Mosaic (Vinyl Reissue)
— Atlas – Built to Last
— awakebutstillinbed – chaos takes the wheel and i am a passenger
— Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land?
— Beharie – Are You There, Boy?
— Bella Boo – DreamySpaceyBlue
— Bernie Worrell, Cindy Blackman Santana, and John King – Spherical
— Bex Burch – There is only love and fear
— Billy Raffoul – For All These Years
— Black to Comm – At Zeenath Parallel Heavens
— blink-182 – ONE MORE TIME…
— Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Soul
— Bombay Bicycle Club – My Big Day
— Boys Like Girls – Sunday at Foxwoods
— Brendan Perry (of Dead Can Dance) – Eye of the Hunter (Reissue)
— Brooke Ligertwood – Eight
— Cher – Christmas
— Chris Shiftlett (of Foo Fighters) – Lost at Sea
— Christina Perri – songs for pixie
— CHVRCHES – The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Cirith Ungol – Dark Parade
— City Girls – RAW
— CoH – Radiant Faults
— Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams (Vinyl Reissue)
— Course – Tight Feathers
— Crime & the City Solution – the killer
— Crisis – 8 Convulsions (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dave Harrington (of Darkside) – The Pictures
— David Bowie – Pin Ups (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dead Times (feat. Lee Buford of The Body) – Dead Times
— DEVO – 50 Years of De-Evolution (1973-2023)
— Dhani Harrison – Innerstanding
— Dirt Buyer – Dirt Buyer II
— Dog Eat Dog – Free Radicals
— Duff McKagan – Lighthouse
— Dusk – Glass Pastures
— Dylan LeBlanc – Coyote
— Elegy of Madness – XI
— Eli Paperboy Reed – Hits and Misses: The Singles
— Elmiene – Marking My Time EP
— Emma Anderson (of Lush) – Pearlies
— Emily Wolfe – The Blowback
— Evian Christ – Revanchrist
— Florentino – Kilometro Quinze EP
— Forest Swords – Bolted
— Future – DS2 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Future – Pluto (Vinyl Reissue)
— Future – Super Slimey (Vinyl Reissue)
— Glen Hansard – All That Was East is West of Me Now
— Gold Lake – Weightless
— Goo Goo Dolls – Live At the Academy
— Hannah Marks – Outsider, Outlier
— Hauschka – Philanthropy
— Hippie Death Cult – Helichrysum
— Ice Nine Kills – Welcome To Horrorwood Under Fire
— Il Sogno del Marinaio (feat. mike watt) – A Tribute to Miles Cooper Seaton
— Israel Nash – Ozarker
— Izzy Heltai – mostly myself again EP
— Jake Scott – Lavender
— James Newton Howard – Night After Night: Music from the Movies of M. Night Shyamalan
— Jane Remover – Census Designated
— Katie von Schleicher – A Little Touch of Schleicher in the Night
— Katy Perry – Katy Perry CATalog Collector’s Edition Boxset
— Knuckle Puck – Losing What We Love
— LALU – The Fish Who Wanted to Be King
— Lee Gamble – Models
— Liz Phair – Exile In Guyville (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) – Selvutsletter
— Luke Grimes – Pain Pills or Pews EP
— Lync – These Are Not Fall Colors (Deluxe Edition)
— Maria BC – Spike Field
— Markus Floats – Fourth Album
— Mason Ramsey – Fall Into Places EP
— Marthe – Further In Evil
— Me Rex – Giant Elk
— Mermaid – Iridescence
— Mike Adams At His Honest Weight – Guess For Thrills
— Moon Walker – Apocalypticism
— Myrkur – Spine
— Nancy Sinatra – Keep Walkin’: Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978
— Nick Lowe – Quality Street: A Seasonal Selection for All the Family (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Night Ranger – 40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra
— NSG – Area Boyz
— Oxymorrons – Melanin Punk
— Parcels – Live Vol. 2
— Pet Shop Boys – Relentless (Reissue)
— Pip Blom – Bobbie
— Poolside – Blame It All On Love
— Re Tu – The Author EP
— RealestK – Real World
— Rêve – Saturn Moon
— Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter (fka Lingua Ignota) – SAVED!
— Richard Hawley – Now Then: The Very Best of Richard Hawley
— Rival Sons – Lightbringer
— The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
— The Rolling Stones – Through the Past Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) (UK Version) (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sally Gates, Trevor Dunn, and Greg Fox – Deliriant Modifier
— Salt-N-Peppa – Very Necessary (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Sampha – LAHAI
— Santa Chiara – IMPORTED
— Sarah Klang – Mercedes
— Selcouth Quartet (Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Jonathan Goldberger, Jon Shaw) – Selcouth Quartet
— The Shins – Chutes Too Narrow (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Skinny Lister – Shanty Punk
— Sleaford Mods – MORE UK GRIM EP
— Slothrust – I Promise EP
— Sofiane Pamart – Noche
— Soft Cell – Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (Deluxe Edition)
— Sondre Lerche – Understudy
— Sparkle Division (feat. William Basinski) – Foxy
— Steph Green – Lore
— Sun June – Bad Dream Jaguar
— The Streets – The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light
— Summer Walker – Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) EP
— Teenage Halloween – Till You Return
— Temperance – Hermitage – Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2
— The Three O’Clock – Sixteen Tambourines (40th Anniversary Edition)
— The Time Experience Project (feat. Dave Stewart) – Who To Love
— Titanic (Mabe Fratti x i la catolica) – Vidrio
— Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Mojo (Vinyl Reissue)
— Valee x MVW – VALEEDATION
— Various Artists – Trolls Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— WHOKILLEDXIX – In Chains EP
— Wild Arrows – Rejection Bloom EP
— Willie Nelson – Spirit (Vinyl Reissue)
— Within Temptation – Bleed Out
— Youth Brigade – Sound & Fury (Reissue)