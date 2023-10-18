WW 216 – The Werewolves of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge – Day 1

THE LARGO EMBARGO

Your search for Big Whoop(TM) begins with… well, it WAS going to begin with you setting sail to find the pieces of the Lost Map to Big Whoop(TM), but unfortunately the bully-about-town Largo LaGrande has embargoed most of Scabb Island, trapping you here.

Well, to be specific you’re trapped in the broken down shanty town part of the docks. It’s not particularly safe here, but mighty pirates fear nothing! Well, not NOTHING, I mean… there’s tigers. Tigers are pretty scary. And voodoo. And sharks. And undead zombie pirates. But mighty pirates DEFINITELY don’t fear penny-ante “embargoes” instituted by tin-pot tavern keeps on backwater islands.

Where was I? Oh yes. You, trapped. Perhaps during your adventures today a way of getting rid of Largo or slipping his embargo entirely without notice will present itself? Or maybe your fellow pirates will turn on you and execute you in public. Life is a rich tapestry.

—————-

Roles

Town

Wins the game when all Wolves and the Independents have been sent to Davy Jones’ Window Seat (the graveyard).

PERSONS OF LOW MORAL FIBER™ – Vanilla Town, but don’t call them pirates! Yet.



GUYBRUSH THREEPWOOD (1) – Town Bulletproof. Desperately wants to be a pirate, and desperately in love with Governor Marley. You can’t keep a mediocre pirate down! The first time Guybrush is killed, he returns to the game the following day. This cannot be blocked. if Guybrush is the target of multiple unblocked kill actions on the same night, he is killed as normal.



GOVERNOR ELAINE MARLEY (1) – Town Governor. Strong, smart, fearless Governor of Melee Island, and for reasons she can’t quite explain is in love with Guybrush Threepwood. Once per game post-Twilight Elaine can choose to erase the voting results of the day and select the target of the day kill. Note: This ability cannot be used on days that end in a tie vote.



HERMAN TOOTHROT (1) – Town Fisherman. Having been cast away for years on Monkey Island™, Herman has developed a knack for fishing. As a Night Action, Herman may choose to fish for one item from the following list, with a percentage chance of success:

Spyglass – 25% (1-time use; can use on a player to determine whether Night Actions were performed on or by the player)

Musket – 20% (1-time use; Vigilante shot)

Bandages – 10% (1-time use; can use on another player to prevent them from being killed at night)

Rusty Helmet – 20% (1-time use; provides immunity from night kill to player using it)

Message In A Bottle – 15% (1-time use; allows player to ask question of the graveyard)

Once an item has been caught, it may not be caught again. Upon catching the item, Herman must choose to either keep it or send it to another player. The item will be available for use beginning the Night AFTER it was caught. Herman may EITHER Fish OR use any caught items as a Night Action.

VOODOO LADY (1) – Town Oracle. As a Night Action, the Voodoo Lady may submit the name of one player to use her mystical powers of foresight (and probably a disturbing amount of snakes) on. If the Oracle is killed, the role of their most recent target is revealed to all players.



Wolves

Win the game when there are no Independents and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town.

GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (1) – Wolf Bomb. The legendary Ghost Pirate LeChuck haunts the seas around Melee Island™. If LeChuck is killed during the day, he kills the last player to vote for him.



LeChuck will designate the Vanilla Wolf that carries out the night kill and will not carry out night kills themself unless no Vanilla Wolves remain. While LeChuck can be killed, legends aren’t so easy to get rid of: if LeChuck is killed, a Vanilla Wolf chosen by RNG becomes The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see below), and performs the same functions. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.

If Ghost Pirate LeChuck (the real one, not the legend, we’re not monsters) survives to Night 5, he and any remaining Skeleton Crew receive permanent Night Kill/Vig Shot Immunity, starting Night 6.

THE LEGEND OF GHOST PIRATE LeCHUCK (?) – Wolf Bomb. Assigned and activated only if Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed, or if the current Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck is killed (it’s super hard to get rid of Pirate legends). Chosen by RNG from remaining Skeleton Crew. Functions identically to Ghost Pirate LeChuck, despite not actually being LeChuck. Unfortunately, having been killed at least twice now, the Legend’s powers aren’t exactly at their height; the bomb has only a 75% chance of working, decreasing by another 25% every time a new Legend is assigned.



SKELETON CREW (2) – Vanilla Wolf/Backup Wolf Bomb. Undead pirates now trapped in service to their ghostly leader for eternity, or whenever they get killed (again). Each Night, one of the Skeleton Crew will be assigned by the Wolf Bomb to carry out the night kill. Should the current Wolf Bomb be killed, one of the remaining Skeleton Crew will be assigned as The Legend of Ghost Pirate LeChuck (see above) by RNG. This will continue until all wolves are eliminated.





