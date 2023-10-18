The Weekly Wrestling Thread Laughs at Owners Making an Ass of Themselves

It was a good week for wrestling and an even better one if you like to laugh at promotion owners making a fool of themselves. The big story is Tony Khan having quite possibly the most embarrassing Twitter meltdown of all time. Losing the rating battle last week to NXT set him off the edge. He took shots at Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and Undertaker, made a reference to Vince McMahon’s rape accusations (which just led to people bringing up the people Khan employs that have been accused of sexual misconduct), and accused WWE of intentionally trying to tamper with his employees’ contracts while his mother was in the hospital (for reference, Triple H was in the hospital when Adam Cole was hanging out with Khan while under WWE contract; I don’t think Khan knew Triple H was in bad condition when this was going on but I don’t think WWE knew about Khan’s mother either). We also got reports that Vince McMahon has been played by Ari Emanuel. It’s been widely reported that the main reason Vince decided to merge with Endeavor was because they would be the highest payers that would let Vince run WWE. Well, it looks like Emanuel prefers Triple H’s booking since it’s been reported that Vince has basically been kicked upstairs. We also got Billy Corgan taking a shot at Dave Meltzer but I think comparing him to Tony and Vince would be insulting to those two.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Gunther vs. Bronson Reed

2. Carmelo Hayes vs. Dijak vs. Baron Corbin

3. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

4. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Johnny Gargano

5. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan Nox

Best AWE matches of the week:

1. Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson

2. Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue

3. Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta

4. Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack

5. Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Bayley vs. Zelina Vega (this match could have been good but it was way too short)

Worst AEW match of the week:

-Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...