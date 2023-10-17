Tuesday’s Politics thread is still traveling.

I’m headed home tomorrow. I may sleep until posting next week’s PT.

I don’t have much to offer right now. I’m still reeling through Israel/Gaza, and don’t really feel like my opinions are 1) needed, or 2) well-formed enough to be shared. All I can muzzily push forth is that I hope. I hope for people to find peace somehow. And that I HAVE hope, that any of us do, is a good thing.

I continue to enjoy all of The Idiot’s days in court this week. Let’s see how long that gag order lasts, if he hasn’t already broken it.

And Jim Jordan thinks he’s going to be Speaker. But who knows what the day holds. I’ve quit trying to figure out WTF the GOP is going to do. The minute I think they’ve sunk to the lowest point, they bust out a shovel and dig deeper.

So let’s continue to be kookily kind. Let’s be eerily empathetic. Let’s gruesomely gracious. Trying to get in the Halloween groove here…anyway. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else.

