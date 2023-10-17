Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (10/17)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This year, it’s the 20th anniversary of the release of Kill Bill, Vol. 1.

This movie was something of a departure for Quentin Tarantino. His previous three films — Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown — had established him as the crime guy. Whenever you heard about “Tarantino imitators”, it was about the cooler-than-you world of hitmen where everyone was obsessed with retro 70’s kitsch. And also everyone talked. A lot. About dumb things like what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in France.

While Kill Bill Vol. 1 could be generously described as a crime movie, no one saw it as such. All the reviews at the time mentioned how Tarantino obliterated any doubts that he could direct an action movie. And while Pulp Fiction existed in a strange world that seemed to take place out of time, Kill Bill was even more so. More extreme. To the point that even the casual viewer couldn’t ignore that The Bride was wearing Bruce Lee’s tracksuit while fighting Oren-Iishi dressed as Lady Snowblood.

It’s also a mashup of styles that I don’t think that Tarantino has done again. There are echoes of his influences in the next films, but they are recognizably a 70’s action thriller, a World War II film, a comedy about slavery, a Western, and a period piece about old style Hollywood. None of these are jittery enough to include an anime flashback, or to go straight up to black and white when things get too violent.

Kill Bill feels like this weird outlier in the entire Tarantino oeuvre. It’s this candy-colored fantasy in a filmography of grit and grime.

Today’s bonus prompt: what movie do you enjoy that uses a lot of retro elements to create something new?

