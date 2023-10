Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s directors are… Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger.

Highly recommended: The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp, A Canterbury Tale, I Know Where I’m Going!, A Matter of Life and Death, Black Narcissus, The Red Shoes, The Tales of Hoffmann

Recommended: The Small Back Room

Next week’s director is… Otto Preminger!

