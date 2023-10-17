Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 62

Group 60 Results 84.62% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Drift (Happy Chaos Theme) 69.23% DNF Duel Brawl of hendom myre 61.54% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Planet Wisp Act 3 (Remix) 61.54% Ex-Zodiac Great ancient sands (stage 4) 53.85% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 4-5: Arrow of Time 53.85% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Romeo & Cinderella [doriko- MORE MORE JUMP! Cover] JUNE 2021 53.85% Kirby’s Super Star Stacker (NSO) DeDeDe 53.85% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident [ ]DENTITY 53.85% Super Bomberman R Online Battle 64 2 46.15% Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Setting off! (Gonzola goblins) 46.15% Genshin Impact Combat Benath the Waves 46.15% Lila’s Sky Ark Up, Up Into the Mountain 46.15% DNF Duel Upward 38.46% I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Teen’s Bravery 30.77% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Compounding 30.77% Chained Echoes Prologue (Against All Odds) 30.77% Weird West Isolation 23.08% Edge of Eternity Nekaroo Races 23.08% Kaiju Wars BREACH! 23.08% Elden Ring Opening 15.38% Mario Golf (NSO) Ring Shot 15.38% Automaton Lung AL_022 7.69% Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening Warehouse 2 7.69% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) White Wing Dynablade Remember The Fallen 38.46% SnowRunner Michigan Garage 38.46% Atelier Sophie 2 Sleeping on Mycelium 38.46% Deltarune Chapter 2 It’s Pronounced “Rules” 38.46% Cult of the Lamb Work and Worship 38.46% Ship of Fools Seaflies and Bullytoads 38.46% Mighty Fight Federation Heart of Ice 38.46% Everhood Psychedelic breakdown 38.46% Vampire Survivors Gatti Amari 38.46% Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle The world of spirit 38.46% Neon White Hellion 38.46% Kokoro Clover Season 1 Last Heart 38.46% SnowRunner Wisconsin 38.46% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Love & Hayse 38.46% I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Teen’s Bravery 30.77% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Compounding 30.77% Chained Echoes Prologue (Against All Odds) 30.77% Weird West Isolation 23.08% Edge of Eternity Nekaroo Races 23.08% Kaiju Wars BREACH! 23.08% Elden Ring Opening 15.38% Mario Golf (NSO) Ring Shot 15.38% Automaton Lung AL_022 7.69% Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening Warehouse 2 7.69% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) White Wing Dynablade Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 62 will be active until Wednesday, October 18th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 63 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 62 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 62 is open until Wednesday, October 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

