Weekly Video Games Thread is a-Howlin’ at the Moon

ARRROOOOOOOO, folks of the Avocado, and welcome to the Weekly Video Games Thread!

With the Resident Evil 4 remake done, Resident Evil 4 original underway, and enough pictures of the del Lago fights from both games, I’m in a mood for some RE shenanigans this week. Naturally, my eyes drift towards Resident Evil Village, which found a science fiction way to incorporate the off-brand world of Gothic horror. One of its most iconic were, of course, the lycans who followed up on the series’ zombies, Ganados, and Mold with wanton abandon. So here’s a Halloweeny prompt: favorite werewolves, wolfmen, lycans, lycanthropes, and all related examples of men what turn into beasts. Like Sonic up there!

Anyway, what else did you play this weekend?

