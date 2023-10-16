Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 61

Group 59 Results 69.23% Ship of Fools The Fools’ Shanty ~ Launch Trailer 61.54% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Words That Never Reached You 53.85% Tunic Neon Shore 53.85% Beacon Pines Lullaby 53.85% God of War Ragnarök Blood Upon the Snow 53.85% 30XX Fath0m Deepverse 46.15% Citizen Sleeper Density 46.15% Good Knight Clash on the seven seas 46.15% Blue Archive Neo City Dive 46.15% Eastward Cranky Engine 46.15% Redout 2 The strings theory 38.46% Webbed The Bower’s Allemande 30.77% Vault of the Void Into the Gloom 30.77% Metallic Child Boss theme of controd 30.77% River City Girls 2 Throw some shade 23.08% Signalis Ariane’s Theme 23.08% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops Special Wave (A) 23.08% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Let’s Chill (Monkey Billiards) 23.08% Genshin Impact Muji-Muji Chaos! 15.38% Solar Ash Colosseum 15.38% Little Nightmares II Crackheads 15.38% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Communication – Intro 15.38% Card Shark Prelude 7.69% Later Alligator Mandy, Do You Know Any Other Songs Remember The Fallen 38.46% Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Downtown (That’s Right 1) 38.46% Praey for the Gods Awakening 38.46% Webbed The Bower’s Allemande 37.50% Sable Ibexxi Camp (Day) 37.50% Shin Megami Tensei V Quest – Archaic 37.50% Murder by Numbers Magellan’s – A Port in the Storm 37.50% Solar Ash Gifts to the Below 37.50% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Monkey’s Highway (Monkey Race) 37.50% Placid Plastic Duck Simulator Ducks and Sunset 37.50% LaTale Online Wind tale 37.50% Life is Strange: True Colors Haven 37.50% The Artful Escape F Maj Hyperion Wailzone Theme 30.77% Vault of the Void Into the Gloom 30.77% Metallic Child Boss theme of controd 30.77% River City Girls 2 Throw some shade 23.08% Signalis Ariane’s Theme 23.08% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops Special Wave (A) 23.08% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Let’s Chill (Monkey Billiards) 23.08% Genshin Impact Muji-Muji Chaos! 15.38% Solar Ash Colosseum 15.38% Little Nightmares II Crackheads 15.38% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Communication – Intro 15.38% Card Shark Prelude 7.69% Later Alligator Mandy, Do You Know Any Other Songs Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 61 will be active until Tuesday, October 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 62 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 61 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 61 is open until Tuesday, October 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

