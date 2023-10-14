The Cure Song Tournament: Round 1

Time to see what made it!

[spoiler title=”Songs”]”Just Like Heaven”, “Boys Don’t Cry”, “Lovesong”, “Fascination Street”, “Pictures of You”, “Close to Me”, “Friday I’m in Love”, “In Between Days”, “The Love Cats”, “A Forest”, “Disintegration”, “Lullaby”, “Jumping Someone Else’s Train”, “A Night Like This”, “Burn”, “Why Can’t I Be You?”, “Plainsong”, “One Hundred Years”, “10:15 Saturday Night”, “Let’s Go to Bed”, “The Hanging Garden”, “Charlotte Sometimes”, “The Same Deep Water as You”, “Push”, “Prayers for Rain”, “If Only Tonight We Could Sleep”, “Primary”, “Play for Today”, “How Beautiful You Are…”, “Hot Hot Hot!!!”, “The Caterpillar”, “Fire in Cairo”[/spoiler]

Voting end 16 October, 10 PM EDT

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...