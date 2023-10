From the MeTV website…

“The Wolfman tries to help foil Dracula’s attempts to transfer Lou’s brain into the ailing Frankenstein monster.”

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

“A boy tries to stop aliens who have taken over his town and are attempting to brainwash its inhabitants.”

THERE’S STILL MORE SPACE DUST ON HERE! At 12:30AM, they’re also showing Svengoolie Uncrypted again.

Enjoy the movies!

