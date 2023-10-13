Job Rants Thread – 10/13/2023 – Something, Something, Hockey Mask

Hey, all; Happy and Bloody Friday –

Seriously though, hope you’re all having a good day; despite the date. It’s actually a rather nice Fall day here, all things considered; though I suppose that would also make it all the more unexpected when I get gutted by the inevitable revevant…Ah, what the hell; I’ll risk it. Sometimes, lunch is just that worth it.

Anyway, at least here in the Northeast U.S., it is now incontrovertibly Fall. And with the inevitable changing of the seasons, there also often comes the inevitable end-of-year project race for many of you. If that is the case, then I can only offer my most sincere sympathies, and hope that things can be done in a timely manner. May you all avoid at least the metaphorical machete-wielding zombie at your back. (Along with, of course, any of the hopefully-rare non-metaphorical cases)

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember:

