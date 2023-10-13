Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 60

Group 58 Results
|66.67%
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|The cruel King
|58.33%
|Honkai Impact 3rd
|ReOracle
|58.33%
|Cyber Shadow
|Boatride
|58.33%
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|Promise of the West
|50.00%
|River City Girls 2
|Provie
|50.00%
|Shovel Knight Dig
|Thermal Vent (Lost Atlantis)
|50.00%
|Vampire Survivors
|Born to be undead
|50.00%
|Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX
|Tragedy flame
|41.67%
|Bombergirl
|Karauri rock
|41.67%
|Genshin Impact
|Whirling of Leaves and Petals
|33.33%
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|Maiden Training
|33.33%
|Genesis Noir
|Miss Mass
|33.33%
|Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
|Area Zero
|25.00%
|LaTale Online
|Kairos’ Time
|25.00%
|Honkai Impact 3rd
|Carnival
|16.67%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|Cyber Battle (Solo)
|16.67%
|Blue Archive
|Blue New Year
|16.67%
|Kamihime Project
|Illusion Labyrinth
|16.67%
|OMORI
|Fight Your Friends
|16.67%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Angin Kaulu II
|16.67%
|Monster Train: First Class
|The Last Divinity
|8.33%
|Rocket League (Season 5)
|Player of Games
|8.33%
|Signalis
|Bodies
|0.00%
|Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell
|Temple 2
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 60 will be active until Monday, October 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 61 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 60 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 60 is open until Monday, October 16th at 10:00PM Pacific