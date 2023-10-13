Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 60

Group 58 Results 66.67% The Cruel King and the Great Hero The cruel King 58.33% Honkai Impact 3rd ReOracle 58.33% Cyber Shadow Boatride 58.33% Horizon: Forbidden West Promise of the West 50.00% River City Girls 2 Provie 50.00% Shovel Knight Dig Thermal Vent (Lost Atlantis) 50.00% Vampire Survivors Born to be undead 50.00% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Tragedy flame 41.67% Bombergirl Karauri rock 41.67% Genshin Impact Whirling of Leaves and Petals 33.33% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Maiden Training 33.33% Genesis Noir Miss Mass 33.33% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Area Zero 25.00% LaTale Online Kairos’ Time 25.00% Honkai Impact 3rd Carnival 16.67% Deltarune Chapter 2 Cyber Battle (Solo) 16.67% Blue Archive Blue New Year 16.67% Kamihime Project Illusion Labyrinth 16.67% OMORI Fight Your Friends 16.67% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Angin Kaulu II 16.67% Monster Train: First Class The Last Divinity 8.33% Rocket League (Season 5) Player of Games 8.33% Signalis Bodies 0.00% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Temple 2 Remember The Fallen 37.50% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident ツユ – いつかオトナになれるといいね。 37.50% Black Book Не качайте вы ветры / Don’t You Shake, Oh Winds 37.50% Murder by Numbers Gridmoore Studios – A Case Close to Home 37.50% Card Shark At the Manor House 37.50% Dawn of the Monsters Cairo III (Deadly Silence) 37.50% Spark The Electric Jester 3 Credits 37.50% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Bitter Choco Decoration | Nightcord at 25:00 37.50% Fragrant Story Stinkmire Swamp 37.50% Spark The Electric Jester 3 Challenge 37.50% Bowser’s Fury Staff Roll 33.33% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Maiden Training 33.33% Genesis Noir Miss Mass 33.33% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Area Zero 25.00% LaTale Online Kairos’ Time 25.00% Honkai Impact 3rd Carnival 16.67% Deltarune Chapter 2 Cyber Battle (Solo) 16.67% Blue Archive Blue New Year 16.67% Kamihime Project Illusion Labyrinth 16.67% OMORI Fight Your Friends 16.67% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Angin Kaulu II 16.67% Monster Train: First Class The Last Divinity 8.33% Rocket League (Season 5) Player of Games 8.33% Signalis Bodies 0.00% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Temple 2 Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 60 will be active until Monday, October 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 61 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 60 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 60 is open until Monday, October 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

