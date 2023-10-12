The Thursday Women+ Thread is Fascinated by Change

Welcome! This is a space for all those who identify as female, as well as those who identify as non-binary or trans-men who have relevant experience or needs, to come and share, interact, help, and celebrate ourselves. If you identify as cis-male, we ask that you please set your participation to “lurk” mode, unless explicitly invited to participate further. This includes upvotes. We ask cis-men to keep their upvotes to commenters who voluntarily add a “+up” to their comments, and only those comments.

Optional Prompt: Changes! Looking at your life so far, what are the most important changes that you have made? What are changes that you plan on making? Are there any things you wish you could change?

Header Art is Life on the Embankment of the Nile by Gazbia Sirry an Egyptian Artist

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...