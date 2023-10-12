The Avocado Parenting Thread Talks the Talk

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

>> The Bivalent Covid booster has been approved in the US for kids 6 months to 5 years. Need help finding one? Check out this crowd-sourced spreadsheet (and add to it if you can): here!

Suggested topic: tough discussions

The world is a complicated place with a lot of bad things happening. Wars, shootings, terrorism, death, bombings, you name it. How do you handle these tough discussions in ways that don’t scare the crap out of your kids but also don’t leave them unprepared for adulthood?



Obviously, techniques vary by age – how do you know what your kid can and can’t handle?

Upcoming Topics

I don’t know, suggest something.





