Comic Book Chat – 60th Anniversary of Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is another comic character celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2023.

A medical doctor that lost the use of his hands and found a second calling as the Sorcerer Supreme, I felt it apropos to spotlight this thread in October.

What are some of your favorite comic storylines or runs featuring Dr. Strange?

Where does he rank in your listing of magic users in comics?

If Benedict Cumberbatch turned down the role of Dr. Strange, who would you have chosen to play this Master of Mysticism?

Which adversary of Dr. Strange’s is your favorite?

Tell us why you feel he is important to the Marvel Universe as a whole.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

