Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 59

Group 57 Results 76.92% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Hello Banana!! (JP) 69.23% GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon Champion of a bygone era 61.54% Shovel Knight Dig Overground (Main Layer) 61.54% Maglam Lord Track 2 53.85% Blue Archive Tech N Tech 53.85% Castlevania: Dracula X Bloody Tears 53.85% Floppy Knights Drilled to Bits 46.15% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Costumes & Colors 46.15% Beast Breaker Overgrown Hollow 46.15% Jelly Boy (NSO) Title Theme 46.15% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow The Waiting Night 46.15% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident 真夜中のバベル [Len] 38.46% SnowRunner Wisconsin 38.46% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Love & Hayse 38.46% Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Downtown (That’s Right 1) 38.46% Praey for the Gods Awakening 30.77% Solar Ash Phantasm 30.77% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Stand Tall 30.77% Far: Changing Tides Dockyard Tale 30.77% Anonymous;Code DIVERGENCE 23.08% Two Point Campus Laboratory Groove 23.08% Halo Infinite Escharum 15.38% Klonoa 2 Thankful suite 15.38% Everhood The Abyss Remember The Fallen 37.50% Sonic Frontiers Guardian: SQUID 37.50% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Spirit Sovereign Manifest 37.50% Sonic and the Fallen Star Life in a Greenhouse ~ Gusty Greenhouse Act 2 37.50% Death’s Door The Crows 37.50% Chunithm NEW!! Time capsule 37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Melia ~ Ancient Memories 37.50% Dragalia Lost Rainbow Riders 37.50% I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Becoming 37.50% Freedom Planet 2 Zulon Jungle 37.50% Rhythm Doctor Helping Hands 37.50% Kirby and the Forgotten Land A Trip to Alivel Mall 37.50% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Sips River 37.50% Subnautica: Below Zero Mirage Machine 37.50% Klonoa 2 Welcome to Lunatea 37.50% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Kappa 37.50% Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Soft-serve blues 30.77% Solar Ash Phantasm 30.77% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Stand Tall 30.77% Far: Changing Tides Dockyard Tale 30.77% Anonymous;Code DIVERGENCE 23.08% Two Point Campus Laboratory Groove 23.08% Halo Infinite Escharum 15.38% Klonoa 2 Thankful suite 15.38% Everhood The Abyss Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Sunday, October 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 59 is open until Sunday, October 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...