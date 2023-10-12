Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 59

Group 57 Results
|76.92%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Hello Banana!! (JP)
|69.23%
|GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon
|Champion of a bygone era
|61.54%
|Shovel Knight Dig
|Overground (Main Layer)
|61.54%
|Maglam Lord
|Track 2
|53.85%
|Blue Archive
|Tech N Tech
|53.85%
|Castlevania: Dracula X
|Bloody Tears
|53.85%
|Floppy Knights
|Drilled to Bits
|46.15%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Costumes & Colors
|46.15%
|Beast Breaker
|Overgrown Hollow
|46.15%
|Jelly Boy (NSO)
|Title Theme
|46.15%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow
|The Waiting Night
|46.15%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|真夜中のバベル [Len]
|38.46%
|SnowRunner
|Wisconsin
|38.46%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|Love & Hayse
|38.46%
|Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind
|Downtown (That’s Right 1)
|38.46%
|Praey for the Gods
|Awakening
|30.77%
|Solar Ash
|Phantasm
|30.77%
|Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs
|Stand Tall
|30.77%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Dockyard Tale
|30.77%
|Anonymous;Code
|DIVERGENCE
|23.08%
|Two Point Campus
|Laboratory Groove
|23.08%
|Halo Infinite
|Escharum
|15.38%
|Klonoa 2
|Thankful suite
|15.38%
|Everhood
|The Abyss
Remember The Fallen
|37.50%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Guardian: SQUID
|37.50%
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|Spirit Sovereign Manifest
|37.50%
|Sonic and the Fallen Star
|Life in a Greenhouse ~ Gusty Greenhouse Act 2
|37.50%
|Death’s Door
|The Crows
|37.50%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Time capsule
|37.50%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Melia ~ Ancient Memories
|37.50%
|Dragalia Lost
|Rainbow Riders
|37.50%
|I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
|Becoming
|37.50%
|Freedom Planet 2
|Zulon Jungle
|37.50%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Helping Hands
|37.50%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|A Trip to Alivel Mall
|37.50%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Sips River
|37.50%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Mirage Machine
|37.50%
|Klonoa 2
|Welcome to Lunatea
|37.50%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Kappa
|37.50%
|Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
|Soft-serve blues
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Sunday, October 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 59 is open until Sunday, October 15th at 10:00PM Pacific