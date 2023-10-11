Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (October 11, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I spent most of yesterday curled up on the couch feeling sick, which wasn’t fun, but the upside is I got to watch lots of anime! Thanks to Otakunomike’s great recommendation, I have now fallen in love with The Saint’s Magic is Omnipotent, which is airing its second season now on Crunchyroll. I’m all caught up on now, and I’m so glad I started watching this show! Based on a light novel, this series follows an office worker, Sei, who is suddenly transported to another (magical) world as part of a ritual meant to summon “The Saint”. In this new world, Sei finds that she’s able to pursue her hobbies and interests without the stress of her office job. She makes discoveries about herself and her potential, forms bonds, and finds herself falling in love. Sei is a wonderful protagonist, and the male lead is charming and swoon worthy.

The joy of this series is in the small details: a glance or warm smile, a fluttering heart and blushing cheeks, water droplets on leaves, a gentle breeze moving through the trees, the slow & deliberate process of making a potion or cooking a meal, a sunset filling the background with vibrant colors. Basically, Sei is living the dream (my dream? a dream, at least). There are moments of action (there are monsters in this world), but they aren’t too intense and provide a good vehicle for Sei to develop her powers and character. If you’re looking for a new show to watch this season, I recommend checking out this delightful series! In addition to the light novel, there is also a manga, both available from Seven Seas.

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...