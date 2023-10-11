Black Roses Day Thread (10/11)

I was looking through Peacocks lineup of horror movies for something to watch when I found Black Roses.

When Damien and his bandmates visit a small town for a 4 concert set, strange things begin to affect the teenagers and only their beloved teacher can help set things right.

This might have the best opening to a movie I have seen in awhile. Most of the creature effects are phenomenal while others are not. I knew I was in for something special when I saw that Troma Team Releasing and Uncle Lloyds name were in the credits.

Black Roses would pair nicely with Trick or Treat if you are looking for a double feature this Fall/Halloween season.

Black Roses was initially released in December 1988 so we are celebrating it’s 35th anniversary a tad early.

Have a great day and tell us your favorite rock and roll themed movie in the comments below.

