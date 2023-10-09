Weekly Video Games Thread Isn’t Our First Choice, But It Will Have to Do

Happy Monday, Avocados! For today’s prompt, is there a time where the game or character you wanted wasn’t available, and you had to settle for your second option, with surprisingly positive results? Maybe you had to be Luigi, or chose Ken instead of your opponent’s Ryu, or they didn’t have Final Fantasy VIII at the video rental place, but they did have something called Azure Dreams?

Otherwise, tell us what you’ve been playing and what early seasonal deals you’ve already jumped on, like Metroid Dread for $30!

