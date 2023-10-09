Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 56

Group 54 Results 75.00% Deltarune Chapter 2 BIG SHOT 75.00% Kirby and the Forgotten Land The Battle of Blizzard Bridge 75.00% GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon Feline Fracas 66.67% Chicory: A Colorful Tale History Against Us 66.67% Blue Reflection: Second Light GENESIS 58.33% Bayonetta 3 Ghost 50.00% The Last Cube Forest Festival 50.00% River City Girls 2 Your Like 50.00% Project Starship X Mother Earth 41.67% Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Contrattacco ~ Emotional Overload 41.67% Ex-Zodiac Remnants of Celestial (stage 3) 41.67% Narita Boy Narita Boy theme 41.67% La Mulana 2: The Tower of Oanness Curse of the Fish King 33.33% Genshin Impact Embrace of Sea Waves 33.33% Get Together Shimmering Silhouettes 33.33% Floppy Knights The Fun Zone 25.00% Shadow Warrior 3 Kata 25.00% Eastward Twisted Justice 16.67% Deltarune Chapter 2 Smart Race 16.67% Garden Story Bittersweet Words 16.67% Blue Archive Irasshaimase 16.67% Triangle Strategy RIP Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY 8.33% Signalis Nue 8.33% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Entering the Temple/Luther Gets Trapped Remember The Fallen 35.71% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Aquarium Park Act 1 (Remix) 35.71% The Last Cube Desert Wind 35.71% LaTale Online Rosengarten ~ kiss of death 35.71% Blue Archive Goz Battle 35.71% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Keiichi Okabe #08 35.71% Far: Changing Tides Open Sea 35.71% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Stargaze Valley Night 35.71% A3! RE:portrait [Gin(BUSTED ROSE); Vocals: Chiharu Sawashiro] 35.71% Dragalia Lost Stealth Dance 35.71% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Open the shard! 35.29% Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Celebration: FFVII 25th anniversary 35.29% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Terminal Velocity Act 1 (Remix) 35.29% Far: Changing Tides Waterfall 33.33% Genshin Impact Embrace of Sea Waves 33.33% Get Together Shimmering Silhouettes 33.33% Floppy Knights The Fun Zone 25.00% Shadow Warrior 3 Kata 25.00% Eastward Twisted Justice 16.67% Deltarune Chapter 2 Smart Race 16.67% Garden Story Bittersweet Words 16.67% Blue Archive Irasshaimase 16.67% Triangle Strategy RIP Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY 8.33% Signalis Nue 8.33% Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell Entering the Temple/Luther Gets Trapped Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday, October 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday, October 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

