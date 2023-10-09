Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 56

Group 54 Results
|75.00%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|BIG SHOT
|75.00%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|The Battle of Blizzard Bridge
|75.00%
|GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon
|Feline Fracas
|66.67%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|History Against Us
|66.67%
|Blue Reflection: Second Light
|GENESIS
|58.33%
|Bayonetta 3
|Ghost
|50.00%
|The Last Cube
|Forest Festival
|50.00%
|River City Girls 2
|Your Like
|50.00%
|Project Starship X
|Mother Earth
|41.67%
|Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
|Contrattacco ~ Emotional Overload
|41.67%
|Ex-Zodiac
|Remnants of Celestial (stage 3)
|41.67%
|Narita Boy
|Narita Boy theme
|41.67%
|La Mulana 2: The Tower of Oanness
|Curse of the Fish King
|33.33%
|Genshin Impact
|Embrace of Sea Waves
|33.33%
|Get Together
|Shimmering Silhouettes
|33.33%
|Floppy Knights
|The Fun Zone
|25.00%
|Shadow Warrior 3
|Kata
|25.00%
|Eastward
|Twisted Justice
|16.67%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|Smart Race
|16.67%
|Garden Story
|Bittersweet Words
|16.67%
|Blue Archive
|Irasshaimase
|16.67%
|Triangle Strategy
|RIP Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY
|8.33%
|Signalis
|Nue
|8.33%
|Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell
|Entering the Temple/Luther Gets Trapped
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday, October 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday, October 10th at 10:00PM Pacific