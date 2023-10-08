Weekend Box Office Totals For October 6th – 8th

The weekend totals for October 6th through October 8th, 2023 estimates are in:

1.) Exorcist: Believer (Uni/Blumhouse) 3,663 theaters Fri $11.84M, Sat $9M Sun $6.3M , 3-day $27.2M/Wk 1

2.) Paw Patrol: The Might Movie (Par) 4,027 (+38) Friday of $2.88M (-58%), Sat $5M Sun $3.7M 3-day $11.75M, -48%, Total $38.8M/Wk 2

3. Saw X (LG) 3,262 theaters, Fri $2.4M (-70%) Sat $3.2M Sun $2.48M 3-day $8.15M, -55%, Total $32.5M/Wk 2

4.) The Creator (New Reg/20th/Dis) 3,680 theaters, Friday of $1.73M (-69%) Sat $2.6M Sun $1.76M 3-day of $6.1M, -56% Total $24.9M/Wk 2

5.) Blind (Fath) Fri $1M (-23%) Sat $1.2M Sun $909K 3-day $3.12M (-28%), Total $10.48M/Wk 2,

6.) A Haunting in Venice (20th/Dis) 2,425 (-360) theaters Fri $760K (-28%) Sat $1.1M Sun $792K 3-day $2.73M (-25%), Total $35.6M/Wk 4

7.) The Nun 2 (NL) Fri $735K (-46%) Sat $1.1M Sun $725K 3-day of $2.57M (-46%), Total $81.06M/Wk 5.

8.) Dumb Money (Sony) 2,837 theaters, Fri $665K (-49%) Sat $900K Sun $585K 3-day $2.15M (-35%) Total $10.6M/Wk 4

9.) The Equalizer 3 (Sony) 1,526 (-658) theaters, Fri $515K (-33%) Sat $790K Sun $530K 3-day $1.83M (-32%) Total $88.8M/Wk 6

10.) Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary (Dis) 1,430 theaters, Fri $540K, Sat $570K Sun $432K 3-day $1.54M, Lifetime Total $46.4M/Wk 1 re-release

Notables:

She Came to Me (Vert) 355 theaters, Fri $136K Sat $130K Sun $94K , 3-day $360K/Wk 1

Royal Hotel (NEON) 267 theaters Fri $120K Sat $127K Sun $88K 3-day $335K/Wk 1

Dicks the Musical (A24/Chernin Entertainment) 7 theaters Fri $80,8K Sat $81,4K Sun $58,6K Per theater $31,5K 3-day $220,8K/Wk 1

Strange Way of Life (SPC) 276 theaters, 3-day $205K

[Source: Deadline]

