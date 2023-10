ALL HAIL TACO BELL, THE TACO SUPREME VICTOR OF THE FRANCHISE WARS, 30 YEARS AGO ON THIS GLORIOUS DAY!

(Except in Europe, where…Pizza Hut was the victor? It gets confusing)

WE SALUTE TACO BELL! FOREVER AND EVER! LONG MAY TACO BELL REIGN SUPREME (CHALUPA)!

(Again, except in Europe, where it was Pizza Hut for whatever reason. Maybe they won the war in Europe while Taco Bell won it in America? I dunno, I’m just spit-balling Demolition Man lore here)

HAVE A DELICIOUS AND MAGNIFICENT DAY!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...