The Weekly Wrestling Thread Is Spoiled

It’s been another amazing week for wrestling. We got two great shows this weekend (particularly WrestleDream) and it makes it more and more clear that we are in another golden age for wrestling. It finally sunk in to me at the end of WrestleDream when Edge debuted (under his real name Adam Copeland). I’m glad my parents were in bed when this happened because I marked out pretty hard. God, it’s all so great.

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

2. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page

3. Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

4. Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin (if I counted Edge’s debut afterwards in my grade for this, it’d be number one)

5. FTR vs. Aussie Open

6. Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

7. Aussie Open, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill vs. FTR and Blackpool Combat Club

8. The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. Orange Cassidy and Hook vs. The Gunns

9. Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

10. Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes

2. Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

3. Gunther vs. Tommaso Ciampa

4. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

5. Xavier Woods vs. Ivar

6. The Family vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Out the Mud

7. Imperium vs. Alpha Academy

8. Trick Williams vs. Domink Mysterio (No Mercy)

9. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

10. Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan



