Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 53

Group 51 Results
|80.00%
|Redout 2
|Martian dreams (memorial edit)
|73.33%
|Will You Snail?
|Disco of Doom
|66.67%
|Shovel Knight Dig
|Pest Friends (Grub Pit)
|60.00%
|Frogun
|Finale (Beelzebub)
|53.33%
|LaTale Online
|Zisk Plains ~ Dark Tower
|53.33%
|Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX
|Brightness (SATO GO BAND)
|53.33%
|Kokoro Clover Season 1
|Menu
|46.67%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Cyber Space 4-4: Wishes in the Wind
|46.67%
|Spectacular Sparky
|Spectacular (Ending)
|46.67%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|Silver Bullet [xi]
|46.67%
|Eastward
|City Night
|46.67%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Paris Promenade
|46.67%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|儚き恋の華 [BEMANI Sound Team “TAG” feat. 猫体質]
|40.00%
|A Memoir Blue
|I’m There Too
|40.00%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Lily Pads
|40.00%
|Triangle Strategy
|Thank You For Playing
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Cute, Colorful Candies
|26.67%
|Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO)
|Kokiri Forest
|26.67%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Chinese New Year
|26.67%
|Tinykin
|Waters of Balnea
|20.00%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Tadtone Trial
|20.00%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|閠槞彁の願い [DJ TECHNORCH & RoughSketch]
|13.33%
|Two Point Campus
|Boombox Boulevard
|13.33%
|The Wild at Heart
|The Dark Is Bad
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday, October 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday, October 5th at 10:00PM Pacific