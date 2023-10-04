Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 53

Group 51 Results 80.00% Redout 2 Martian dreams (memorial edit) 73.33% Will You Snail? Disco of Doom 66.67% Shovel Knight Dig Pest Friends (Grub Pit) 60.00% Frogun Finale (Beelzebub) 53.33% LaTale Online Zisk Plains ~ Dark Tower 53.33% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Brightness (SATO GO BAND) 53.33% Kokoro Clover Season 1 Menu 46.67% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 4-4: Wishes in the Wind 46.67% Spectacular Sparky Spectacular (Ending) 46.67% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Silver Bullet [xi] 46.67% Eastward City Night 46.67% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paris Promenade 46.67% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour 儚き恋の華 [BEMANI Sound Team “TAG” feat. 猫体質] 40.00% A Memoir Blue I’m There Too 40.00% Subnautica: Below Zero Lily Pads 40.00% Triangle Strategy Thank You For Playing 33.33% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Cute, Colorful Candies 26.67% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) Kokiri Forest 26.67% Rhythm Doctor Chinese New Year 26.67% Tinykin Waters of Balnea 20.00% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tadtone Trial 20.00% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour 閠槞彁の願い [DJ TECHNORCH & RoughSketch] 13.33% Two Point Campus Boombox Boulevard 13.33% The Wild at Heart The Dark Is Bad Remember The Fallen 33.33% Genshin Impact Lotus of Haftkarsvar 33.33% Death’s Door The Old Watchtowers 33.33% Windjammers 2 Court Arena 33.33% Toree 3D title/menu theme (original) 33.33% Sable Better the Mask 33.33% Super Bomberman R Online Battle 64 tutorial 33.33% Halo Infinite Zeta Halo 33.33% Mario Tennis (NSO) Menu Theme 33.33% JellyCar Worlds Thinking ahead 33.33% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops Challenge Wave (B) 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident B.O.D.Y. [BEMANI Sound Team ‘L.E.D. Sota F.’& Starbitz] 33.33% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Practice Makes Perfect (Monkey Target) 33.33% Death’s Door The Throne Room 33.33% Sifu Martial Mastery 33.33% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Elevenses 33.33% Jitsu Squad Infernia 33.33% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Cute, Colorful Candies 26.67% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) Kokiri Forest 26.67% Rhythm Doctor Chinese New Year 26.67% Tinykin Waters of Balnea 20.00% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tadtone Trial 20.00% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour 閠槞彁の願い [DJ TECHNORCH & RoughSketch] 13.33% Two Point Campus Boombox Boulevard 13.33% The Wild at Heart The Dark Is Bad Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday, October 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday, October 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

