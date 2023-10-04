The Scampi Night Thread

This is a post about my cat. OK, you’re not falling for that a second time. This is a post about the tasty, tasty crustacean!

So what is a scampo (Nephrops norvegicus)? It’s an edible crustacean like a prawn, and is also called Norway lobster, langoustine or Dublin Bay prawn, or most charmingly, Sausage of the Sea. It’s common throughout the Mediterranean and North Atlantic seas, and has a slightly sweet flavour when cooked. It is nocturnal, grows up to 25cm long, and it eats worms, jellies and little fish. Scampi can live up to 15 years and spend much of the day lurking in their burrows.

Scampi are a commercially important species, and are championed by trendy chef types as their numbers have not been affected by over-fishing. The English, being terrible, tend to eat them deep-fried in breadcrumbs with pub chips.

Also, here is my cat:

