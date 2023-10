Because somebody had to do it.

MATCHUP

TIME

TV

PITCHING MATCHUP

TICKETS

Texas

AL Wild Card – Game 1, Series starts 10/3

@

Tampa Bay

2:00 PM

ABC

Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow

Toronto

AL Wild Card – Game 1, Series starts 10/3

@

Minnesota

3:30 PM

ESPN

Kevin Gausman vs Pablo Lopez

Arizona

NL Wild Card – Game 1, Series starts 10/3

@

Milwaukee

6:00 PM

ESPN2

Brandon Pfaadt vs Corbin Burnes

Miami

NL Wild Card – Game 1, Series starts 10/3

@

Philadelphia

7:00 PM

ESPN

Jesus Luzardo vs Zack Wheeler

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...