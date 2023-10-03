Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 3

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Greg Marrero, a school administrator from Huntington Beach, California;

Katrina Hill, a program officer from Alexandria, Virginia; and

Lawrence Long, a nursing student & stay-at-home uncle from East Bend, North Carolina.

Jeopardy!

THIS IS MY COUNTRY // NAME THE CLASSIC SONG // HEY, LAD-“E” // SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATTRACTIONS // FOOD FOR THOUGHT // 2 VOWELS, ONE CONSONANT

DD1 (video) – $800 – THIS IS MY COUNTRY – 1935-1944–Manuel Quezon (Lawrence added $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Lawrence $2,600, Katrina $1,200, Greg $4,000.

Scores going into DJ: Lawrence $7.800, Katrina $4,400, Greg $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

LITERARY BIOGRAPHY // 20th CENTURY FOX HISTORY // WEAVE GOT SEWING CLUES // THE CONGO RIVER // MEN OF MICHIGAN // 4, 4

DD2 – $1,200 – LITERARY BIOGRAPHY – Taken from the title of one of her poems, “Mad Girl’s Love Song” is a biography about this 20th-century woman & her “Life Before Ted” (Lawrence doubled to $15,600.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THE CONGO RIVER – These 2 capital cities, of the R.O.C. & the D.R.O.C., lie across from each other on opposite banks of the Congo River (Lawrence added $1,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Lawrence $22,600, Katrina $6,400, Greg $8,600.

Final Jeopardy!

THE 1500s – In the early 1500s he produced a codex in words & pictures on the flight of birds, one of many subjects that interested him

Only Greg was correct on FJ, as Lawrence didn’t quite complete his response. Lawrence wagered $0 to advance with $22,600.

Final scores: Lawrence $22,600, Katrina $6,284, Greg $17,199.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Philippines? DD2 – Who was Sylvia Plath? DD3 – What are Kinshasa & Brazzaville? FJ – Who was Leonardo da Vinci?

