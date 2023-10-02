The Monday Politics Thread is NOT a Thundering Volcanic Halfwit

Fetterman blasts the government shutdown near-miss and says lawmakers can’t ‘allow’ the Freedom Caucus to turn governing into ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’

“Pushing the snooze button solves nothing because these same losers will try to pull the same shit in 45 days,” he bluntly said. Insider

San Francisco mourns Dianne Feinstein, its iconic senator and former mayor

As news of Dianne Feinstein’s death spread Friday, a stream of neighbors and longtime political allies stopped by the Lyon Street Steps outside her home to pay tribute to the city’s iconic senator and former mayor. Politico

‘I always think of her as mayor’: Dianne Feinstein’s legacy lives deepest in San Francisco

Chacón, a 48-year-old Latina raised by an immigrant family in the Mission District, was full of memories of Feinstein in the city, she said — of meeting her as a kid and marveling at her ability to cut a path for herself as a woman in politics. The late senator, herself raised in a well-heeled Jewish family from a posher part of town, just had a knack for showing she cared about her fellow San Franciscans, no matter their background, Chacón said. Los Angeles Times

More than 1,300 children and teens have been killed by guns so far this year. Here’s why we’re telling you some of their stories.

Just as cars and roads were becoming safer, guns were killing more and more kids in America: Federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of gun deaths among US children and teenagers rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021. But this terrible trendline cannot be articulated through datasets alone. CNN

A Satanic Rebellion

Social justice collides with the Satanic Temple. The Atlantic

California’s green drive leaves its oil towns behind

California produces 311,000 barrels of crude oil every day, around 2.4 percent of all US production, making it the seventh largest producing state in the union. But it is also at the leading edge of environmentalism in the United States, and is determined to shrink its dependency. AFP

New research study shows Venezuelans are fastest-growing Hispanic group in United States

A new study has shown that Venezuelans are the fastest-growing group of Hispanics across the United States. ABC 13

US avoids shutdown after Congress passes funding bill

US President Biden has signed a bill to fund the government until mid-November and avoid a federal shutdown. The bill passed the House and Senate just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Deutsche Welle

Rep. Bowman says triggering fire alarm ahead of House spending bill vote was ‘innocent mistake’

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after a fire alarm was triggered in a congressional office building before the House of Representatives voted on a stopgap spending bill as a government shutdown looms. ABC

Baltimore Archdiocese files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy ahead of anticipated lawsuits over child sexual abuse

The Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a move a lawyer representing dozens of child sexual abuse survivors says is an attempt “to evade accountability.” CNN

A man once touted by a Trump official as a victim of #MeToo overreach has been accused of dismembering his fiancée, reports say

A man once touted by the Trump administration as a victim of the #MeToo overreach has been accused of killing and dismembering his fiancée, reports say. Insider

On Recognizing My Thin Privilege When I’ve Never Been Thin

Regardless of the body-shaming we’ve been through, it’s time for mid-size and small-fat people to accept that we might not be doing enough to liberate people bigger than us. Teen Vogue

Dianne Feinstein was at the center of a key LGBTQ+ moment. She’s being lauded as an evolving ally

Dianne Feinstein once stood at the center of a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history. Decades later, in death, she’s being lauded by LGBTQ+ leaders as a longtime ally who, if she didn’t always initially do the right thing, was able to learn and evolve. AP News

Congress avoided a shutdown. What happens now?

Kevin McCarthy faced either a shutdown or a right-wing push to kick him out of his job. He chose the latter. Vox

Trump calls for police to shoot shoplifters as they leave the store

Connecticut enacts its most sweeping gun control law since the Sandy Hook shooting

The new law, signed by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in June, bans the open carrying of firearms and prohibits the sale of more than three handguns within 30 days to any one person, with some exceptions for instructors and others. The Detroit News

McCarthy: Border is bigger priority than Ukraine

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday said he’s committed to helping Ukraine, but that addressing the crisis at the border is a bigger priority. “The priority for me is America and our borders,” McCarthy said when pressed during an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan about Ukraine. “Now, I support being able to make sure Ukraine has the weapons that they need, but I firmly support the border first. So we’ve got to find a way that we can do this together.” The Hill

Shutdown avoided, but this is still a historically unproductive Congress

But just because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy managed to find a last-minute solution, it does not mean our government is magically working well again. Nor is it a sign that McCarthy has figured out a way to bring his Republican Conference together. By agreeing to this spending deal, the government did something it has rarely done this year: enact a bill or resolution. There had been 14 bills and resolutions that have become law since the start of this Congress in January, prior to this stopgap measure to keep the government open. If that strikes you as a small number, it should. CNN

Birdcages and ‘new blood’: Tensions between Nikki Haley, Donald Trump boil over after Republican debate

Haley in recent weeks has jumped in national polls and is now neck-and-neck with Ramaswamy, who has long held third place behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. USA Today

Biden worries ‘extreme’ supreme court can’t be relied on to uphold rule of law

In four years in the White House, Trump nominated and saw installed three conservative justices, tilting the court 6-3 to the right. That court has delivered significant victories for conservatives, including the removal of the right to abortion and major rulings on gun control, affirmative action and other issues. The Guardian

An Ode to Vicks VapoRub: The Cure-All Minty Balm Turned Hispanic Staple

Not a Monolith is a Teen Vogue series for Latinx Heritage Month 2023, highlighting the diversity of those in the Latinx community. From disability rights activists to rappers to drag queens, we’re showing the range of not just backgrounds, but experiences that inform Latinx culture today. In this essay, Sara Delgado explores how Vicks VapoRub, the popular mentholated topical ointment, became a Hispanic icon and the emotional significance it can hold. Teen Vogue

White House sukkah: President kicks off Sukkot celebrations

White House Jewish Liaison Shelly Greenspan has officially announced the opening of a presidential sukkah at the entrance to President Joe Biden‘s White House residence. The announcement was made on Saturday, the first day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Jerusalem Post

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. ‘Bring it on,’ McCarthy says

Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said in broadcast interviews that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he made with House Republicans in January when he ran for speaker. As a result, Gaetz said he would be filing a “ motion to vacate the chair,” as House rules permit. AP News

He, She, They: The Pronoun Debate Will Likely Land at the Supreme Court

Question: Do parents have a right to choose their child’s name and pronouns for use in public schools? Answer: Parents have a right to direct their children’s mental health care, upbringing and education — but that doesn’t mean controlling how public schools teach. Politico

The Biden Interview: The President Talks About the Supreme Court, Threats to Democracy and Trump’s Vow to Exact Retribution

President Joe Biden said Friday that he was not fully confident that the current U.S. Supreme Court, which he described as extreme, could be relied on to uphold the rule of law. ProPublica

‘Exceedingly dangerous’: Why the rise of Christian nationalism is ‘entirely out of our control’

French notes that upon seeing “a tremendous surge of interest in Christian nationalism” immediately following the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, “I started to hear questions I’d never heard before: What is Christian nationalism and how is it different from patriotism?” AlterNet

Ban on single-use plastic cutlery comes into force in England

A ban on some single-use plastic products will come into force across England on Sunday. BBC

Maldives: Opposition candidate wins presidential election

Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz won the presidential run-off in the Maldives. His victory could push the Indian Ocean archipelago closer to China. Deutsche Welle

Pro-China Winner Vows To Unite Maldives, Releases Ex-leader

Bowing to Muizzu’s request, outgoing president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih ordered the transfer of his predecessor Abdulla Yameen from a high-security prison island to house arrest in the capital Male. IBT

‘Energy war’: Ukraine tries to protect electricity supply before winter

It seems likely, however, that Moscow will launch a second missile campaign this winter, designed to cripple Ukraine’s energy grid again. Last Wednesday Ukrenergo, the state-owned electricity transmission system operator, said “enemy shelling” damaged a thermal power plant. More strikes are expected, after a summer in which Russia targeted Ukraine’s grain export facilities. The Guardian

At least 13 people dead in nightclub fire in Spain

At least 13 people have been killed after a fire ripped through adjoining nightclubs in Murcia, southeast Spain, according to the local authorities. iNews.co.uk

Six dead and 15 trapped in Zimbabwe gold mine collapse

Six people have died and 15 others are trapped, after a mine shaft collapsed in Zimbabwe, state media report. BBC

Turkey: ‘Terrorists’ attack Interior Ministry in Ankara

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device outside Turkey’s interior ministry in the capital, Ankara, on Sunday the Turkish government said. Two officers were wounded in the blast that killed the bomber. Authorities “neutralized”, or killed, the other attacker, the Minister of Interior Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya said. Deutsche Welle

