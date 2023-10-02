October 2023 TV Preview

NBC

Found

In a riveting new drama, brilliant recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America’s missing and forgotten people. They’ll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it’s personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance. But Gabi has a chilling secret of her own that could unravel everything… she’s got her childhood kidnapper locked up in the basement, helping her crack every case.

Starring: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Kara Oberoi, Gabrielle Walsh, Brett Dalton, Arlen Escarpeta

Quick Thoughts: Finally someone who isn’t a coward has cast Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Hannibal Lecter.

But also…damn, girl. You need to step up your home imprisonment game. We’ve been watching Joe from You make elaborate people cages in every single new city he’s stalking in. You’ve got Zack Morris chained to a beam. He’s gonna escape.

Premieres October 3rd

CBS

Lotería Loca

Based on the Latin game of chance akin to Bingo popularly known as Lotería, contestants compete for a cash prize of up to $1 Million.

Starring: Jaime Camil, Sheila E

Premieres October 2nd

Raid the Cage

Raid The Cage features two teams of two facing off to grab-and-go with prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes from the Cage. After three rounds, the team who banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they have grabbed so far and plays the final round for even bigger prizes including a car.

Premieres October 13th

CW

The Spencer Sisters

Mystery novelist Victoria Spencer and her daughter Darby Spencer are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases in Alder Bluffs.

Starring: Lea Thompson, Stacey Farber, Thomas Antony Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji, Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves, Rodrigo Massa, Kaitlyn Leeb, Adam Hurtig

Premieres October 4th

Sullivan’s Crossing

Maggie Sullivan is a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline still run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan. There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones, who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten.

Starring: Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson, Chad Michael Murray

Premieres October 4th

Everyone Else Burns

`Everyone Else Burns’ is a coming-of-age comedy following a Mancunian family and the puritanical Christian sect to whom they are devoted. The family are steadfast in preparing for Armageddon and avoiding eternal damnation, although worldly temptations sometimes get in the way. As they navigate modern-day life, the show explores what it feels like to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow, even though it most likely will not.

Starring: Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, Morgana Robinson, Lolly Adefope, Ali Khan, Kadiff Kirwan, Arsher Ali, Liam Williams, Al Roberts, Soph Galustian, Kath Hughes

Premieres October 16th

PBS

Little Bird

In 1968, five-year-old Bezhig Little Bird was forcibly removed from Long Pine Reserve and adopted into a Jewish family in Montreal, and renamed Esther Rosenblum. Eighteen years later, she embarks on a journey to unravel her history. Through this epic journey of connection and self-discovery, Bezhig Little Bird begins to find her lost family and put the pieces of her fragmented past back together.

Premieres October 12th

E!

House of Villains

Ten reality stars that were known as the villains in their respective shows will compete with other villains to be named “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” which includes a cash prize of $200,000. Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It’s the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.

Starring: Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Jax Taylor, Tanisha Thomas

Quick Thoughts: I’m probably not going to watch this but these are actually pretty good villains. They got the guy from Love is Blind whose first question in the pods to every woman was basically “how much do you weigh?”

Premieres October 12th

Showtime

Fellow Travelers

After a chance encounter in Washington D.C. in the 1950s, Hawkins Fuller and Timothy Laughlin start a volatile romance that spans “the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves”.

Starring: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts, Linus Roache, Will Brill, Chris Bauer, Erin Neufer, Matt Visser, Christine Horne, David Tomlinson

Premieres October 29th

Paramount+

Bargain

In Bargain, men are lured to a remote hotel under the guise of sexual encounters only to be caught in a trafficking ring where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder. After a catastrophic earthquake, the victims, traffickers and buyers all are trapped inside the crumbling building. Cut off from the outside world, they must fight to survive the aftermath at any cost.

Starring: Jin Sun-kyu, Jun Jong-seo, Chang Ryul

Premieres October 5th

Frasier

The new series follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

Starring: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith

Premieres October 12th

Hulu

Undead Unluck

Andy, a Negator with the ability “Undead,” has been long in search for someone with the ability to give him a ‘real death.’ Fuko Izumo brings misfortune to those around her due to her ability “Unluck.” The two decide to join the Union, an organization which aims to control and protect the world from unidentified phenomena. The two uncover the mystery of the world as they search for the “greatest death ever.

Starring: Yūichi Nakamura, Moe Kahara, Natsuki Hanae, Kenji Nomura

Premieres October 6th

Living For The Dead

From the creators of Queer Eye, five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they’ll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead. This is “Living For The Dead,” Ghost Hunties!

Starring: Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, Roz Hernandez, Kristen Stewart

Premieres October 18th

Disney+

Goosebumps

Inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling books, the chilling new series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Starring: Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, Will Price

Premieres October 13th

Apple TV+

Lessons in Chemistry

Based on the best-selling, debut novel of the same name from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry, set in the early 1950s, follows Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.

Starring: Brie Larsen, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann

Premieres October 13th

Curses!

The Vanderhouvens are a typical family… except a curse recently turned Alex—their loving husband and father—to stone. In order to save him, his wife and kids set out on spine-tingling adventures to return ancient artifacts stolen by an ancestor.

Starring: Gabrielle Nevaeh, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott, Rhys Darby, James Marsters, Rhea Perlman, Phylicia Rashad, Robert Englund

Premieres October 27th

Peacock

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers.

Premieres October 13th

BritBox

The Sixth Commandment

The four-part true-crime drama The Sixth Commandment tells the story of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar, and a charismatic young student, Ben Field, who meet and bond over their love of books and involvement with the Church of England. However, their friendship soon takes a deadly turn that comes to light after Ben turns his attention to Peter’s deeply religious neighbor, Ann Moore-Martin. The result is a series of stunning revelations, culminating in a high-profile trial.

Starring: Timothy Spall, Éanna Hardwicke, Anne Reid, Annabel Scholey, Sheila Hancock, Ben Bailey Smith, Conor MacNeill, Adrian Rawlins, Amanda Root

Premieres October 4th

Netflix

The Night Logan Woke Up

In October of 1991, an unspeakable event rocks a small town in Quebec, haunting a family who tries to hide their dark secret; thirty years later these secrets resurface, sending the family on an unstoppable pursuit of reconciliation.

Starring: Julie Le Breton, Anne Dorval, Patrick Hivon, Jasmine Lemée, Pier-Gabriel Lajoie

Premieres October 1st

Django

The series takes place in the Old West of the 1860s–1870s. Django finds his way to New Babylon, a city founded by John Ellis, where all manner of outcasts are welcome regardless of their background or beliefs. Eight years earlier, Django’s family was murdered, but he believes that his daughter Sarah survived and has been searching for her ever since. Django finds her in New Babylon, but she is about to marry Ellis. However, Sarah does not want Django to remain in town, fearing that trouble will follow him. Django is determined not to leave her again, and reconnect with his daughter.

Starring: Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock, Lisa Vicari, Noomi Rapace

Premieres October 1st

Beckham

Beckham is a four-part Documentary Series Directed by Academy Award® Winner, Fisher Stevens and Produced by Academy Award® Winner, John Battsek. It features a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with the family, friends, and footballing figures who have been part of his journey.

Premieres October 4th

Everything Now

After a lengthy recovery from anorexia, Mia is ready to get her life back – only to discover her friends are way ahead of her

Starring: Sophie Wilde, Lauryn Ajufo, Stephen Fry, Vivienne Acheampong, Lauryn Ajufo, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, Robert Akodoto, Alex Hassell, Sam Reuben, Niamh McCormack, Kiran Krishnakumar, Sephora Parish

Premieres October 5th

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family — only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power.

Starring: Lee You-mi, Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu, Byeon Woo-seok

Premieres October 7th

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law

Someone asked for a new reality show? Presented by Fernanda Souza, in Stranded with my Mother-in-Law sons-in-law and daughters-in-law are confined together, paired with their mothers-in-law in search of a cash prize while the children are on the other side of the island watching everything! Will anyone come out alive of this story?

Premieres October 9th

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

Big Vape tells the high-drama, rags-to-riches story of the controversial electronic cigarette company Juul which transformed from a scrappy Silicon Valley tech start-up run by two idealistic Stanford graduate students intent on making the world a better place into a multi-billion-dollar tobacco company that sparked an epidemic of youth addiction and lung disease.

Quick Thoughts: This was such an interesting way to find out that Juul fell.

Premieres October 11th

The Fall of the House of Usher

In this wicked series from Mike Flanagan and based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, Robert Longstreet

Premieres October 12th

Good Night World

In the online game “Planet,” there is a powerful team of four players. This team goes by the name “The Akabane Family,” and its members are a pseudo-family that only exists in the game. Although they aren’t aware of it, these four players are actually a broken family in real life. A shut-in older brother. A high-achieving younger brother. A father who is not respected by his own children. A mother who neglects her own household. They do not know the warmth of family. They also don’t know that the warmth of their online family is only a passing feeling. And most of all, they don’t know they are a real family. Centered on the deeds of the Akabane Family in the online game “Planet,” the story features battles against monsters, clashes with other guilds, and the machinations surrounding “Black Bird,” the final objective of the game. The tale takes a major turn as it entangles the real world and this real family.

Premieres October 12th

I Woke Up a Vampire

Carmie Henley wakes up on her 13th birthday to discover she suddenly has supernatural powers! With help from her best friend, Kev, she discovers she’s a Vampling: half human and half vampire.

Starring: Aaliyah Cinello, Ana Araujo, Charlotte Legault, Delia Lisette Chambers, Ipsita Paul, Jayd Deroche, Jillian Welsh, Kaileen Chang, Kris Siddiqi, Niko Ceci, Patrick McKenna, Rainbow Sun Francks, Zebastin Borjeau

Quick Thoughts: It sounds like she woke up a Vampling.

Premieres October 17th

Neon

From small-town Florida to the bustling beaches and bright lights of Miami, Neon follows three friends as they hustle their way to making it big in the world of reggaeton. The eight-episode comedy captures not only the three besties’ larger-than-life dreams, but also the harsh realities and funny mishaps of surviving the music industry. Tyler Dean Flores plays Santi, a rising reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends Ness, Felix, and A&R rep Mia, hopes to become the biggest star in reggaeton. Or at least pay his rent.

Starring: Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, Courtney Taylor.

Premieres October 19th

Creature

With its epic story, created in the early 1900’s and stretching from Bursa to Istanbul, The Creature focuses on one of the most fundamental questions of humanity, “death and beyond”. The biggest wish of Ziya, an adventurous, rebellious and excited young medical student, is to be a very good physician and cure many epidemics that medicine cannot find a cure for. Standing between madness and genius, Doctor İhsan, whom Ziya met in Istanbul, is almost the only person in this world who could understand him. These two eccentric and wounded souls will pay a heavy price for the secret and forbidden experiment they embarked on together…

Starring: Taner Ölmez, Erkan Koçak Köstendil, Şifanur Gül, Bülent Şakrak

Premieres October 20th

Life on our Planet

The incredible story of life’s epic, four-billion-year journey on Earth comes alive in this series.

Premieres October 25th

Tore

When 27-year-old Tore loses the most important person in his life in a garbage truck accident, he does everything he can to suppress his grief. During the days, he continues to work at his father’s funeral home as if nothing has happened and starts flirting with the new florist Erik. At night, he establishes himself on a party boat in the city and experiences alcohol, sex and drugs for the first time. A new and beautiful, but risky, world suddenly opens up to Tore, but his best friend Linn and the colleagues at the funeral home quickly start to worry that Tore is about to lose his footing in his desperate attempts to escape reality.

Starring: William Spetz, Sanna Sundqvist, Peter Haber, Hannes Fohlin, Victor Iván, Carlos Romero Cruz, Karin Bertling, Lotta Tejle, Per Svensson, Doreen Ndagire

Premieres October 27th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...