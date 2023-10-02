Ad Space – Do It for Denmark

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

Spies Rejser travel agency

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

Denmark’s biological clock is ticking!

I was disappointed by this ad.

Don’t get me wrong – it’s frickin’ ridiculous, combining both the “make ’em laugh” approach, the “promise ’em sex” approach, and the “appeal to patriotism” approach into one bizarre experience. I laughed more at this than at many other ads I’ve featured here.

But until about halfway through this thing, I was thinking this was a legit Public Service Announcement! I was all set the write a whole thing about this being the most oddball PSA ever – maybe something about how only in Europe would PSAs encourage people to have more unprotected sex.

So finding out it’s just an ad for a travel agency … that was a bummer. It may still be ridiculous as a business ad, but not as amazeballs ridiculous as I thought it was.

I know, I know, I’m being a whiner. It’s just … I thought I struck gold, but when I kept digging, found it was only worthless silver.

