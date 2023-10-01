Werewolf 215: Mad Men – Season 4

When a man walks into a room, he brings his whole life with him.

He has a million reasons for being anywhere.

Just ask him.

If you listen, he’ll tell you how he got there, how he forgot where he was going, and then he woke up.

If you listen, he’ll tell you about the time he thought he was an angel or dreamt of being perfect.

And then he’ll smile with wisdom, content that he’d realized the world isn’t perfect.

We’re flawed because we want so much more.

We’re ruined because we get these things and wish for what we had.

Harry Crane was wandering the halls, trying to look like he was thinking about something important. He passed Pete Campbell’s office, which was empty.

“Knock knock,” Harry said while limply knocking on the door. He walked inside Pete’s office, which was so clearly better than his. Unlike Harry’s, it didn’t have a support beam directly in the center, and it had an actual window. A window!

Pete hadn’t been in his office in a while, and what was the sense of letting such a good office go to waste? Harry settled in behind Pete’s desk. Even his chair was more comfortable.

Leaning up against the desk was Pete’s rife. Harry picked it up, closed one eye and stared down the barrel. We all know how that goes.

MSD has died. He was TOWN and HARRY CRANE, who inherited the role of PETE CAMPBELL.

8 or 9 Town

4 or 5 Wolves

0 or 1 Serial Killers

(NOTE: These numbers are weird because Sally or Gene Draper may be in the game. It’s the 1960s, don’t be a square, man.)

Roles ROLE PAIRS ﻿ Don Draper: Each night you may choose a player to learn their alignment. The Serial Killer(s) detects as Town. Peggy Olson: Each night you may choose a player to learn what other player they targeted with their night action, if they have one (not counting wolf kills). (KILLED ON NIGHT 1)

Pete Campbell: Once per night, you must choose a player, protecting them from kills and blocking any actions they have. Cannot target yourself. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Rachel Menken: The first time you are targeted by a night action, all actions that target you that night fail. Sally Draper: You and the SK share a chat and you inherit their win condition. If one of you dies, the other carries on. (This role can only be chosen by Town.) Gene Draper: Choose a player before the game starts. If the person you choose is Town, the two of you share a chat and become Lovers (if one of you dies, you both die). If the person you choose is a wolf, you join the wolves. If you choose the SK, you become Sally Draper instead. (This role can only be chosen by Town.) Anna Draper: After you die, you may choose one player and share a chat channel with them as long as they are alive. Until then, you will not have access to the graveyard. Ida Blankenship: 1-shot “ghost” vote. The day after you die, you may cast a vote. Once this “ghost” vote is recorded in the vote tally, it cannot be changed. Other than your vote, you cannot comment in that day’s thread. Salvatore Romano: If you are day-killed, you may immediately kill any player that voted for you. Joan Holloway: The first time you are day-killed, you survive. Your role (but not your alignment) will be revealed at that time. (KILLED ON NIGHT 2)

Bert Cooper: Once per game, you may secretly call an early Twilight. At least half of the living players must have cast a vote that day at the time you use your power. The player with the most votes at that moment dies (if tied, RNG as normal). Lane Pryce: Once per game, you may publicly announce that you are challenging a chosen player to a duel. Your opponent can choose to settle the duel by A) coin flip or B) Voting, where all votes are reset and only Lane and their target are eligible to be voted for the rest of the day. The loser of the duel dies. Can’t be used within an hour of Twilight. (KILLED ON NIGHT 3)

Harry Crane: You start the game as Vanilla, but as a 1-shot night action you can choose to inherit the role of a player that previously died. You may immediately use the chosen power, and you keep the new role until you die. Ken Cosgrove: You are given a random role that was NOT chosen in the draft. Roger Sterling: You start the game with a martini and always have one. Each night, you must give a martini to a player of your choice. If every living player in the game has a martini, you all win the game, regardless of alignment. Freddy Rumsen: Each night, you must give a martini to a player of your choice. Your martinis do nothing. Lee Garner, Jr.: As a night action, choose a player (you may choose yourself). The next day, that player must include a common brand name you choose (e.g., “Lucky Strike”) in a minimum of 3 posts they make. Conrad Hilton: As a night action, choose a player (you may choose yourself). The next day, that player must post an image or video of their favorite advertisement and post it to the thread. Betty Draper: 1-shot vigilante. If your shot is blocked, it is not spent. Bob Benson: May target a player each night to hide behind. If anyone attempts to kill Bob, the player they’re hiding behind will die instead. If anyone kills the player they’re hiding behind, both they and Bob will die. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Dr. Faye Miller: Must target a player each night to invite to a private Discord chat. This chat persists until one player in the chat dies, then it is closed. If Faye survives, they must start a new private chat the next night. Dawn Chambers: You start the game knowing the identity of one randomly selected Vanilla Town player. Stan Rizzo: On any day the thread reaches at least 420 comments, you may cancel all votes against one player of your choice (including yourself) before Twilight. Jimmy Barrett: Once per game, you can secretly add two additional votes to a single day. The additional votes are applied at Twilight anonymously. (KILLED ON DAY 3)

Bobby Draper: Serial Killer. Each night, you must kill one player of your choice. You win the game if all players alive in the game have “Draper” in their role name. (This role is assigned, not selected in the draft. It’s here for reference.) Rules No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Wolf kills are performed as a group unless there is only one wolf left.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocks happen before all other actions. Win Conditions Town wins when the wolves and Serial Killer(s) are eliminated. Wolves win when the Serial Killer(s) are eliminated and the number of wolves equal the number of Town. The Serial Killer(s) wins if all players alive in the game have “Draper” in their role name. Roger Sterling and all martini-holders win if everyone alive in the game has a martini, regardless of alignment (assuming Roger was selected as a role). Players Sheltermed (2)

MSD (4) TOWN // HARRY CRANE

Eleanor (7)

Hoho (8)

Queequeg (10) VANILLA TOWN

Miss Rim (11)

Moonster (13)

Raven (17)

Flubba (18) VANILLA TOWN

Marlowe (20) WOLF // BERT COOPER

Wasp (33)

Nate (42)

Beinggreen (57)

ABlipInTheMatrix (23)

Side Character (23)

Cork (3) VANILLA TOWN

Chum (3) VANILLA TOWN

Copywight (3)

Pablo (1) TOWN // PETE CAMPBELL

Josephus (1)

Greenwitch (1) VANILLA TOWN

April (1) SERIAL KILLER Drafting Rules Here are the drafting rules from the sign-ups, posted here just for reference. 1. Everyone will be given their alignment (Town, Wolf, or Serial Killer).

2. Each player will privately send me a number between 1-100 that will determine the order they get to choose a role. (The SK will pick a number, but won’t be able to choose a role.)

3. The numbers that players chose will be publicly revealed. The player with the lowest (closest to 1) unique number picks a role, followed by the player with the next lowest unique number, etc. After that, the players with the lowest duplicate numbers pick.

4. If a player gets a role, the other role in the pair will not be available.

5. If a player tries to pick a role pair that has already been taken by someone earlier in the draft, they will be Vanilla. Wolves can coordinate on the numbers they pick and the roles they choose.

Day Four will end on Monday, October 2 at 3pm PST/6pm EST.

