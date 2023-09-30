The WPT is based on Codfish Island

This week’s bird is the Campbell Teal, which was brought back from the brink of extinction by allowing them to live, along with our friend and previous WPT subject, the kakapo, on a small island off the coast of New Zealand. Efforts to protect the birds included dropping rat poison from helicopters to wipe out a population of Norway rats estimated to number 200,000. As usual, please enjoy links to wikipedia and this week’s photos, two of which I found on the personal website of a professional photographer.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Campbell_teal

