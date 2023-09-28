The Thursday Women’s+ Thread Has Advice for Giving Care

“Welcome! This is a space for all those who identify as female, as well as those who identify as non-binary or trans-men who have relevant experience or needs, to come and share, interact, help, and celebrate ourselves. If you identify as cis-male, we ask that you please set your participation to “lurk” mode, unless explicitly invited to participate further. This includes upvotes. We ask cis-men to keep their upvotes to commenters who voluntarily add a “+up” to their comments, and only those comments.

Optional Prompt courtesy of Picturo: Care-giving. We have several members who are currently or have recently experienced giving long-term Care.

If you have past experience with helping one or more people long term do you any have advice to share on what the best ways to help were? If you are currently giving care are there any question you would really like the answer too? If you ever had a period in your life where you needed long-term care that you feel comfortable discussing what are the things that most helped you?

Administering Long-term care is also emotionally and physically stressful. Do our experts have any advice to share on this front? And if you just need a place to talk we are here to listen

