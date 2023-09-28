Reservation Dogs Series Finale Discussion Thread

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/FX

“Um… where do I start?” As the first sentence of the very final episode begins, it seems appropriate for my very own first avocado thread post! This critically adored, beautifully moving and funny show ends where it begins, with Daniel’s mother (Lily Gladstone as Hokti) speaking profoundly to what this whole show has been about:

Let’s even say that he spoke to them about some things. Say he even gave them teachings. Now, each one of these people… they carry that with them. Now imagine all the people who are close to you. Your friends. Now, they all carry you with them, so, in turn… they carry Fixico with them too. And all this… That’s how community works. It’s sprawling. It spreads. What do you think they came for when they tried to get rid of us? Our community.

Reservation Dogs (created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi) is the first series to feature all Indigenous writers and directors, along with an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and production team:

Paulina Alexis as Wilhelmina Jacqueline “Willie Jack” Sampson

Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill

Lane Factor as Chester “Cheese” Williams

When this show began, I thought it was about a bunch of little punks trying to start a gang, but boy was I wrong! It turned out to be about so much more.

MTVO (Thank you) indeed

As this is a Finale Discussion thread (one of only two official avocado posts on the show: https://the-avocado.org/2021/08/10/newsies-august-10-2021-edition/), comments should be considered spoiler-filled. Though I hope those of you who haven’t seen the show, do check it out and come back. For the rest of you shitasses, feel free to talk about anything: from things you’ll take away, best moments, characters, performances, to episodes (including of course this finale).

Credit for the Awesome featured header image goes to thedailybeast’s finale review: https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/reservation-dogs-series-finale-review-a-perfectly-timed-goodbye

