Comic Book Chat – M is for Magneto

Today we discuss Magneto! The Master of Magnetism is also celebrating his 60th anniversary this year.
He’s been the X-Men’s greatest adversary and ally over the years.
Do you prefer him as a hero or villain?
What comics and crossovers featuring him are your favorite?
Do you prefer McKellen or Fassbender as Magneto in the movies?
I remember as a young kid I asked for a Magneto action figure for Christmas. I was dejected cause I thought Santa forget him. My Mom pointed out that he was behind part of the Christmas tree. I liked the figure because he had metal accessories that would stick to his chest and body.
The memories!
Thanks for stopping by to Chat!
