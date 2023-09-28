Comic Book Chat – M is for Magneto

Today we discuss Magneto! The Master of Magnetism is also celebrating his 60th anniversary this year.

He’s been the X-Men’s greatest adversary and ally over the years.

Do you prefer him as a hero or villain?

What comics and crossovers featuring him are your favorite?

Do you prefer McKellen or Fassbender as Magneto in the movies?

I remember as a young kid I asked for a Magneto action figure for Christmas. I was dejected cause I thought Santa forget him. My Mom pointed out that he was behind part of the Christmas tree. I liked the figure because he had metal accessories that would stick to his chest and body.

The memories!

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

