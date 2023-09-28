Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 51

Group 49 Results 63.64% Rogue Legacy 2 The dragons forge 54.55% Lila’s Sky Ark Spirit of the Trees 54.55% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Welcome to the New World! (Full) 54.55% Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter Vampire hunter 54.55% Chunithm NEW!! Tips for capturing life 54.55% Will You Snail? Helpy Loves You 54.55% Tunic Ocean Glaze 54.55% JellyCar Worlds Push the car 54.55% Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter Crimson Strings 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Rubrum Piano [Xceon] 45.45% Chunithm NEW!! Scythe of death 36.36% Good Knight Forest of the Unholy 36.36% Death’s Door The Foretold Crow 36.36% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts The Labyrinth 36.36% Sable Beetle Detour 27.27% The Medium Fade 27.27% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers The Perpetual Snow of Komakusa Blossoms (Stage 3 Theme) 27.27% The Knight Witch the knight witch slayer 27.27% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- the smell of the game 27.27% Triangle Strategy Noble 18.18% Tunche Alma de Aventurero 18.18% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Into The Night 18.18% Triangle Strategy Victory 9.09% Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo Penguin Boogie Remember The Fallen 33.33% Chained Echoes Fractured Echoes 33.33% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 228 (Day) 33.33% Floodland Perfect Place (Right Here) 33.33% Rakugaki Kingdom Challenge oneself 31.58% DNF Duel Troublemaker 31.25% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Just Be Friends [Dixie Flatline- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] DEC 2021 31.25% Lunistice Amusement park (Family) 31.25% Bowser’s Fury Final Boss 31.25% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Battle! (Team Galactic Boss) 31.25% Fragrant Story Mango Ticket Shop 31.25% Fall Guys Skis on beans 31.25% Hoa Bouncy Larvas 31.25% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Petrichor Bloodbath 31.25% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Handfruit Haven 31.25% The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story 漂流する果実 Inst Ver. 27.27% The Medium Fade 27.27% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers The Perpetual Snow of Komakusa Blossoms (Stage 3 Theme) 27.27% The Knight Witch the knight witch slayer 27.27% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- the smell of the game 27.27% Triangle Strategy Noble 18.18% Tunche Alma de Aventurero 18.18% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Into The Night 18.18% Triangle Strategy Victory 9.09% Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo Penguin Boogie Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

