Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 51

Group 49 Results
|63.64%
|Rogue Legacy 2
|The dragons forge
|54.55%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Spirit of the Trees
|54.55%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Welcome to the New World! (Full)
|54.55%
|Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter
|Vampire hunter
|54.55%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Tips for capturing life
|54.55%
|Will You Snail?
|Helpy Loves You
|54.55%
|Tunic
|Ocean Glaze
|54.55%
|JellyCar Worlds
|Push the car
|54.55%
|Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter
|Crimson Strings
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Rubrum Piano [Xceon]
|45.45%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Scythe of death
|36.36%
|Good Knight
|Forest of the Unholy
|36.36%
|Death’s Door
|The Foretold Crow
|36.36%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|The Labyrinth
|36.36%
|Sable
|Beetle Detour
|27.27%
|The Medium
|Fade
|27.27%
|Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers
|The Perpetual Snow of Komakusa Blossoms (Stage 3 Theme)
|27.27%
|The Knight Witch
|the knight witch slayer
|27.27%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|the smell of the game
|27.27%
|Triangle Strategy
|Noble
|18.18%
|Tunche
|Alma de Aventurero
|18.18%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest
|Into The Night
|18.18%
|Triangle Strategy
|Victory
|9.09%
|Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo
|Penguin Boogie
Remember The Fallen
|33.33%
|Chained Echoes
|Fractured Echoes
|33.33%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 228 (Day)
|33.33%
|Floodland
|Perfect Place (Right Here)
|33.33%
|Rakugaki Kingdom
|Challenge oneself
|31.58%
|DNF Duel
|Troublemaker
|31.25%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Just Be Friends [Dixie Flatline- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] DEC 2021
|31.25%
|Lunistice
|Amusement park (Family)
|31.25%
|Bowser’s Fury
|Final Boss
|31.25%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Battle! (Team Galactic Boss)
|31.25%
|Fragrant Story
|Mango Ticket Shop
|31.25%
|Fall Guys
|Skis on beans
|31.25%
|Hoa
|Bouncy Larvas
|31.25%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Petrichor Bloodbath
|31.25%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Handfruit Haven
|31.25%
|The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
|漂流する果実 Inst Ver.
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 51 will be active until Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 51 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 51 is open until Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific