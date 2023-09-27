Werewolf 215: Mad Men – Season 2

“What’s in the box?” asked Ken Cosgrove, Accounts.

“It’s a wedding present,” said Pete Campbell. “We got two.”

“But…what is it?”

“It’s a chip and dip. You have your friends over, you put chips on the sides and dip in the middle.”

“Dip?” asked Ken, confused.

Pete picked up the box and went to the department store. He explained patiently to the customer service lady that he got two chip and dips and wanted to exchange it.

He returned to the office with his new toy: a rifle. He shut the door and examined it proudly. He shut one eye and stared down the barrel with the other, not seeing someone sneak up and pull the trigger.

PABLO has died. They were TOWN and PETE CAMPBELL.

It appears that you need a new Account Executive, said LinkedIn.

An account executive is the primary person responsible for building and maintaining client relationships. Most account executives work in advertising, public relations, financial services, and technology companies that rely on business-to-business relationships.

Account executives negotiate contracts, conduct sales presentations and calls, recruit clients, and walk new and existing clients through purchasing processes. It is a rewarding career for someone who enjoys talking to people, fixing problems, and developing relationships.

Oh wait. The Internet isn't going to be widely available for another three decades, right? I shouldn't exist yet. Click here to unsubscribe.

QUEEQUEG has died. She was VANILLA TOWN.

12 or 13 Town

5 or 6 Wolves

1 or 2 Serial Killers

(NOTE: These numbers are weird because Sally or Gene Draper may be in the game. It’s the 1960s, don’t be a square, man.)

Roles ROLE PAIRS ﻿ Don Draper: Each night you may choose a player to learn their alignment. The Serial Killer(s) detects as Town. Peggy Olson: Each night you may choose a player to learn what other player they targeted with their night action, if they have one (not counting wolf kills). (KILLED ON NIGHT 1)

Pete Campbell: Once per night, you must choose a player, protecting them from kills and blocking any actions they have. Cannot target yourself. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Rachel Menken: The first time you are targeted by a night action, all actions that target you that night fail. Sally Draper: You and the SK share a chat and you inherit their win condition. If one of you dies, the other carries on. (This role can only be chosen by Town.) Gene Draper: Choose a player before the game starts. If the person you choose is Town, the two of you share a chat and become Lovers (if one of you dies, you both die). If the person you choose is a wolf, you join the wolves. If you choose the SK, you become Sally Draper instead. (This role can only be chosen by Town.) Anna Draper: After you die, you may choose one player and share a chat channel with them as long as they are alive. Until then, you will not have access to the graveyard. Ida Blankenship: 1-shot “ghost” vote. The day after you die, you may cast a vote. Once this “ghost” vote is recorded in the vote tally, it cannot be changed. Other than your vote, you cannot comment in that day’s thread. Salvatore Romano: If you are day-killed, you may immediately kill any player that voted for you. Joan Holloway: The first time you are day-killed, you survive. Your role (but not your alignment) will be revealed at that time. Bert Cooper: Once per game, you may secretly call an early Twilight. At least half of the living players must have cast a vote that day at the time you use your power. The player with the most votes at that moment dies (if tied, RNG as normal). Lane Pryce: Once per game, you may publicly announce that you are challenging a chosen player to a duel. Your opponent can choose to settle the duel by A) coin flip or B) Voting, where all votes are reset and only Lane and their target are eligible to be voted for the rest of the day. The loser of the duel dies. Can’t be used within an hour of Twilight. Harry Crane: You start the game as Vanilla, but as a 1-shot night action you can choose to inherit the role of a player that previously died. You may immediately use the chosen power, and you keep the new role until you die. Ken Cosgrove: You are given a random role that was NOT chosen in the draft. Roger Sterling: You start the game with a martini and always have one. Each night, you must give a martini to a player of your choice. If every living player in the game has a martini, you all win the game, regardless of alignment. Freddy Rumsen: Each night, you must give a martini to a player of your choice. Your martinis do nothing. Lee Garner, Jr.: As a night action, choose a player (you may choose yourself). The next day, that player must include a common brand name you choose (e.g., “Lucky Strike”) in a minimum of 3 posts they make. Conrad Hilton: As a night action, choose a player (you may choose yourself). The next day, that player must post an image or video of their favorite advertisement and post it to the thread. Betty Draper: 1-shot vigilante. If your shot is blocked, it is not spent. Bob Benson: May target a player each night to hide behind. If anyone attempts to kill Bob, the player they’re hiding behind will die instead. If anyone kills the player they’re hiding behind, both they and Bob will die. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Dr. Faye Miller: Must target a player each night to invite to a private Discord chat. This chat persists until one player in the chat dies, then it is closed. If Faye survives, they must start a new private chat the next night. Dawn Chambers: You start the game knowing the identity of one randomly selected Vanilla Town player. Stan Rizzo: On any day the thread reaches at least 420 comments, you may cancel all votes against one player of your choice (including yourself) before Twilight. Jimmy Barrett: Once per game, you can secretly add two additional votes to a single day. The additional votes are applied at Twilight anonymously. Bobby Draper: Serial Killer. Each night, you must kill one player of your choice. You win the game if all players alive in the game have “Draper” in their role name. (This role is assigned, not selected in the draft. It’s here for reference.) Rules No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Wolf kills are performed as a group unless there is only one wolf left.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocks happen before all other actions. Win Conditions Town wins when the wolves and Serial Killer(s) are eliminated. Wolves win when the Serial Killer(s) are eliminated and the number of wolves equal the number of Town. The Serial Killer(s) wins if all players alive in the game have “Draper” in their role name. Roger Sterling and all martini-holders win if everyone alive in the game has a martini, regardless of alignment (assuming Roger was selected as a role). Players Sheltermed (2)

MSD (4)

Eleanor (7)

Hoho (8)

Queequeg (10) VANILLA TOWN

Miss Rim (11)

Moonster (13)

Raven (17)

Flubba (18)

Marlowe (20)

Wasp (33)

Nate (42)

Beinggreen (57)

ABlipInTheMatrix (23)

Side Character (23)

Cork (3)

Chum (3) VANILLA TOWN

Copywight (3)

Pablo (1) TOWN // PETE CAMPBELL

Josephus (1)

Greenwitch (1)

April (1)

Day One will end on Thursday, September 28 at 3pm PST/6pm EST.

